 Kurita Water Industries Receives Distinction Award for Water Company of the Year

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kurita Water Industries, (Kurita) (TOKYO:6370), a leading global provider of water treatment products and services, is pleased to announce that it has received the “Distinction Award for Water Company of the Year” awarded by Global Water Intelligence as part of their annual Global Water Awards. This is the second time Kurita has received this award following its first recognition in 2017.

The Global Water Awards recognizes the most significant achievements in the international water industry. Winning companies are selected by the subscribers of GWI Magazine and the Water Desalination Report. The award for ‘Water Company of the Year’ is the top prize, with two companies being recognized as the winner or with “distinction” for their remarkable performance, strategic growth, or superior business/service in the fiscal year.

In 2019, the Kurita Group significantly strengthened their global presence following the purchase of water treatment chemical and equipment companies in the United States, including U.S. Water Services, Tonka Water, and Fremont Industries, now known as Kurita America. Kurita’s acquisition strategy also included the purchase of an RO filters (Reverse Osmosis Membrane) chemical water treatment company based in the United Kingdom.

Some of Kurita’s accomplishments that were recognized in receiving the award included Kurita’s strategic investment in an American venture that utilizes the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide water-saving solutions, and their overall technical expertise demonstrated by the launch of a water recycling technology system for the Japanese Experiment Module, “Kibo,” on the International Space Station.

About Kurita Water Industries:

Established in 1949, Kurita Water Industries (Kurita) is one of the world’s largest suppliers of water treatment solutions, including equipment, technologies, chemistries, and engineering services. Kurita’s strategic focus is to expand its business globally by establishing bases in four regions of the world— Japan, Asia, Europe and the Americas, including South America. For more information visit https://www.kurita.co.jp/english/.

Contacts

For inquiries, contact:



Kurita Water Industries Ltd.



Corporate Communications and CSR Department, Corporate Planning and Control Division



Mail: prpost@kurita.co.jp

Kurita America, Inc.



Deborah deLambert



Phone: 763-497-1227



Mail: Ddelambert@kurita-water.com