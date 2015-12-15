Lodge at Blue Sky and Mobilitie Bring Connectivity to Utah’s Great Outdoors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, has partnered with Lodge at Blue Sky, an upscale resort operated by Auberge Resorts LLC, to bring 5G wireless capabilities to the remote getaway. Guests will now have access to a state of the art wireless network on the lush property for a connected home away from home experience.

Situated in the Wasatch Mountain Range on a 3,500-acre ranch, Blue Sky is just 20 minutes outside of Park City, UT. The resort opened in June of 2019 and has since hosted ceremonial events for vacationing guests and corporate retreats. Blue Sky features the Lodge at Blue Sky, a 46 room luxury boutique hotel along with multiple event and experience spaces. The resort was rated by Travel + Leisure as the #47 hotel in the world, Andrew Harper’s 2021 Hideaway of the Year and Utah’s #1 wedding venue.

Mobilitie has installed more than 40 antennas throughout the 128,000+ square foot property, and coverage will extend throughout the Sky Lodge, Edge Spa, Earth Suites and Creek Houses.

With two major wireless carriers already on air, Mobilitie has paved the way for the strongest possible connection, even when guests are surrounded by nature.

“Blue Sky allows our guests to reconnect with the expansive nature surrounding us,” said Joe Ogdie of Auberge Resorts, “but guests still need the access to high speed and reliable wireless connectivity.”

“The Lodge at Blue Sky’s determination to provide the sought-after amenity of ensured connectivity speaks to the quality and care of the resort,” said Sarah Valdez, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “Creating a strong network in such a beautiful and remote location has been a rewarding project for the Mobilitie team, and we’re pleased to provide an exceptional experience for the Lodge’s guests.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

Contacts

Eddie Kraft



mobilitie@affect.com