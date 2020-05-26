Logitech G Introduces G915 TKL, a More Compact Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

The G915 TKL Blends Sophisticated Design with Cutting Edge Technologies and Breakthrough Engineering for a Full Featured, TKL, Compact Keyboard

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced today the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, offering the same core technologies and experience of the award-winning G915, in a smaller tenkeyless form factor.

The G915 TKL delivers high performance LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, LIGHTSYNC RGB and low profile mechanical gaming switches for an unrivaled ultra-thin design with superior performance and precision gameplay – all with up to 40 hours of battery life. All of these technologies and innovations have been carefully engineered into one of the industry’s thinnest mechanical keyboards and Logitech G’s most advanced mechanical gaming keyboard to date.

“Since the launch of the original Logitech G915, the community has consistently asked for the same technology in a compact, tenkeyless design,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “The G915 TKL combines LIGHTSPEED Wireless, RGB lighting and amazing battery life in a sleek, ultra-thin design that creates a new standard for gaming keyboards.”

With all the vital keys for gaming, the Logitech G915 TKL fits into smaller gaming spaces and can be easily carried to LAN events or a friend’s house. It also features a space to store the LIGHTSPEED Wireless dongle on the back of the keyboard. Without the number pad, you get extra space to bring your mouse closer to your keyboard, bring your hands closer together and your body more centered for improved comfort and fit, an important aspect for many gamers.

This premium keyboard features Logitech G’s award-winning LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology for a lightning fast, pro-grade 1ms report rate and up to 135 days of non-stop wireless gaming with lighting turned off (assuming eight hours of play per day). For the first time, Logitech G features LIGHTSPEED on a tenkeyless wireless keyboard with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting enabled. With LIGHTSYNC, you can be personalized across approximately 16.8 million colors through Logitech G HUB Advanced Gaming Software for the most immersive RGB gaming experience. With RGB colorwave enabled, gamers can play for 40 hours, non-stop on a single charge.

The G915 TKL mechanical gaming keyboards feature Logitech G’s high-performance, low-profile GL mechanical key switches that are half the height of standard mechanical key switches for 25 percent faster actuation (versus 2.0mm actuation in standard switches) and a more comfortable typing experience. Available in choices of GL Linear, GL Tactile or GL Clicky switches to match play preferences, the linear version provides a smooth keystroke, while the tactile version gives discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. The clicky version offers an audible typing experience with tactile feedback, so you can annoy roommates or proudly show off your gamer cred!

The Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in June 2020 for suggested retail prices of $229. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks – made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

