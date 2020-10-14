Lumileds prevails at ITC over LSG’s asserted LED chip patents

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued its final determination of no violation in the investigation initiated by Lighting Science Group seeking to bar the importation of certain Lumileds products into the United States. The Commission ruled in favor of Lumileds on all fronts, finding that its products do not infringe U.S. Patent Number 7,528,421, that the patent is invalid, and that LSG lacked the required domestic industry. This decision follows a previous determination that Lumileds does not infringe U.S. Patent Numbers 7,095,053 and 7,098,483. The investigation has now been terminated.

“ Lumileds has a rich history of innovation and bringing revolutionary lighting products to the market,” said Cheree McAlpine, Lumileds Chief Legal Officer and SVP. “ We are pleased with the ITC’s thoughtful analysis of the issues and findings of no violation. We will continue to defend and protect our valuable intellectual property rights while respecting those of others.”

