Medallia Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Improve Trust, Retention and Engagement for Insurers

New partner’s AI-based solution helps insurers quickly identify areas of improvement in the customer experience

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), a leading customer and employee experience management company, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Medallia has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

The Medallia Experience Cloud solution has been used by leading property and casualty (P&C) carriers around the world to drive higher CSAT/NPS® scores, boost customer retention and deliver a more satisfying experience across the entire policy lifecycle. The solution gathers and analyzes customer feedback to deliver actionable insights to CSRs, insurance agents and other stakeholders to address issues in-the-moment. Medallia’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to capture customer feedback and view a policyholder’s CX profile without leaving InsuranceSuite.

“Insurance companies need a comprehensive understanding of their policyholders across key moments that matter including filing a claim, calling a contact center or buying a new policy,” said Greg Osborne, vice president of insurance for Medallia. “This partnership will bring together Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Medallia’s powerful experience management platform, empowering insurers to transform the policyholder experience and improve operational efficiencies.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Medallia as our most recent Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Making customers feel heard and valued is a big focus for insurers. Partnering with Medallia will soon bring our shared customers a streamlined way to access technology that vastly simplifies the intake and evaluation of customer feedback.”

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

