Medallia LivingLens Announces Integration with Zoom Video Communications

Powers the future of market research as video use booms

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced a new integration between Medallia LivingLens and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM). Medallia’s market leading experience management technology integrated with Zoom enables research and insights teams to capture powerful feedback via market research video sessions. Medallia LivingLens rapidly transcribes the contents and centralizes video recordings in a single asset management platform.

“In the contactless environment, video is the new natural way to capture feedback. Medallia LivingLens analyzes emotions and sentiment to surface what matters most. Watching and listening to hundreds, thousands and even millions of customers is now possible, making old market research tools and techniques obsolete. Intelligent video enables businesses to understand what customers need and drive all corners of the organization to deliver in order to drive growth,” said Carl Wong, founder of LivingLens.

With just a few clicks, users can connect Medallia LivingLens with their Zoom account to deliver unique and powerful benefits to research leaders and teams, including the ability to:

Leverage Zoom to conduct market research with speed and scale using powerful remote video feedback

Directly pull in Zoom recordings and transcripts from consenting virtual focus groups and in-depth interviews into LivingLens

Select and import consented Zoom cloud recordings from a queue within LivingLens to create an accessible centralized video asset library accessible by the entire organization

Better understand how customers feel about their experiences with a brand via automated and human transcriptions, with powerful analytics

Drive intelligent action based on deep understanding of human emotion, sentiment and demographics

Share video showreels with executives, boards and key stakeholders to showcase game-changing feedback that drives to act on the insights

Wong went on to say “Researchers are swiftly moving to remote video to conduct research programs at speed and scale. Medallia’s integration with Zoom empowers research firms and insights teams to easily capture video insights, analyze speech, sentiment and emotion and share it with key stakeholders to drive actions to better serve customers.”

The LivingLens Zoom connector is available to Zoom customers and can be found on the Zoom App Marketplace here.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

