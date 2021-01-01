Medallia Speech Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, HIPAA Compliance and Now Available in 20 Languages

Achieves important certification and language expansion to accelerate growth in the contact center space

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the leader in experience management, today announced its Medallia Speech product, the company’s contact center insights offering, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification as part of Medallia’s GovCloud platform, further validating the company’s depth in delivering highly secure, leading solutions for consumer, employee and citizen experience management.

“Achieving FedRAMP authorization for Medallia Speech is another important milestone that expands our ability to further serve the public sector with our leading contact center solutions to enhance the citizen experience,” said Brian Michael, head of public sector for Medallia.

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Medallia Speech has met the stringent requirements to receive a FedRAMP authorization, providing a broad range of capabilities and benefits for public sector agencies with assurance that the security requirements have been reviewed and approved.

In addition, Medallia Speech is now HIPAA compliant and is available in 20 languages and dialects across North America, Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America.

