MemSQL Named 2020 SaaS Awards Winner

Global Software Awards Program Announces Final Winners

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MemSQL, The Database of Now™ for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, is a winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the category of The Best SaaS innovation for The Internet of Things.

The SaaS Awards celebrate excellence in software and accept entries from across the world, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA.

Categories for the 2020 awards program also include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product, Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product and Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product. New categories include Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year and Best SaaS for Digital Marketing.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized as a winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards, which demonstrates our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and tangible results,” said Nikita Shamgunov, co-CEO and founder of MemSQL. “IoT analytics requires streaming data ingestion in real-time with low latency queries in the cloud. MemSQL Helios uniquely provides this as the world’s first cloud operational database for modern BI and operational analytics. We are steadfast in our support of fast ingest and concurrent analytics for always-on devices and sensor systems, delivering instant actionable insights.”

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: “This year’s swathe of remarkable submissions has been delivered in an atmosphere of seismic disruption across all industries. The final winners all represent something especially creative, intelligent, or simply successful, which often offer completely transformative solutions to modern business needs.”

The SaaS Awards is now closed for entries and will reopen for 2021 submissions later in the year. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the shortlist and list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/

A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/), will soon be accepting submissions for a new 2020-21 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with a deadline of 23 October.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About MemSQL

MemSQL is The Database of NowTM, powering modern applications and analytical systems with a cloud-native, massively scalable architecture. MemSQL delivers maximum ingest, accelerated transaction processing, and blisteringly fast query performance, including AI integration and machine learning models, all at the highest concurrency. Global enterprises use the MemSQL distributed database to easily ingest, process, analyze, and act on data, to thrive in today’s insight-driven economy. MemSQL is optimized to run on any public cloud, or on-premises with commodity hardware. Visit www.memsql.com or follow us @memsql.

