Midea Certifies with ioXt Alliance to Expand Smart Home Security

Global-Leading Alliance Continues to Expand with International Household Appliance Brand

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announced today that international household appliance manufacturer Midea has certified seven appliances through the ioXt Certification Program. The product certification marks the beginning of Midea’s relationship with the ioXt Alliance and further global expansion of the Alliance through Midea’s ecosystem of devices.





Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, Midea America is a U.S. subsidiary of Midea – a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company which is known for its vast portfolio of home appliances spanning categories such as air treatment, floor care, refrigeration and more. As a global leader, Midea has experienced continued growth by developing and bringing stylish and innovative appliances to the market for an exceptional value.

The seven Midea appliances receiving certification include:

“At a time when cybersecurity is a critical consideration for consumers as they are looking for home appliances, we are proud to receive the ioXt certification to ensure our customers feel safe and protected digitally when using our products,” said Kurt Jovais, president of Midea America Corp. “This certification reinforces our commitment to supplying users with secure, convenient and innovative appliances at affordable prices.”

The ioXt Alliance is backed by the biggest names in tech and is the only organization positioned to handle the rapidly increasing demand for IoT device certifications that meet security requirements across every product category. With major manufacturers and tech disruptors on their board, membership growing, and four Authorized Labs as exclusive test providers, the ioXt Alliance continues to pave the way in defining industry-led global security standards that can be tested at scale.

Brad Ree, ioXt Alliance CTO, stated, “We’re excited to see Midea certify their seven products with the ioXt Alliance. They have a great global developer community and an amazing number of global manufacturers who have used the Midea Platform to bring the power of IoT to a wide array of consumer products. Midea demonstrates that secure IoT can be accomplished at the scale needed for consumer products.”

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance and how to get involved, follow us on LinkedIn or visit: www.ioxtalliance.org

About Midea America

It’s time to make yourself at home. Midea America, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is a U.S. subsidiary of Midea, (SZ:000333) a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company that offers one of the most comprehensive ranges in the home appliance industry and the world’s number one brand of air-treatment products.* Midea America’s lineup of innovative home products include air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, large cooking appliances, kitchen appliances, floor care and more. For more information, visit Midea at www.midea.com.

*Source Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Backed by the biggest names in technology and device manufacturing, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.

Contacts

ioXt Media Contact:



Brad Ree



ioXt@affect.com

Midea America Media Contact:



Susan Lanza



susan.lanza@midea.com