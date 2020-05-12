NAB Show Express Exhibitor Profiles: Digital Nirvana to Kron Technologies Inc

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nabshowexpress–NAB Show Express takes place virtually May 13-14, 2020. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for NAB Show Express.

Company: Digital Nirvana

Digital Nirvana delivers knowledge management technologies that empower organizations worldwide to create content, automate the generation of captions, subtitles, and metadata, as well as monitor the delivery of broadcast media. Built on two decades of industry experience and equipped with next-generation capabilities, the company’s Trance and MonitorIQ, products harness best-of-breed video, audio, and AI technologies to drive new levels of speed, creativity, quality, and insight. Addressing the needs of modern broadcast media companies, these agile products scale to deliver high-impact services for organizations of all sizes, across all regions. At NAB Show 2020, Digital Nirvana (Booth SU9505) will feature solutions that transform and streamline broadcast monitoring and content generation for today’s media companies. The company will demonstrate the game-changing capabilities of its Trance cloud-based transcription, captioning, and translation workflow, highlight the newest updates to its popular MonitorIQ broadcast-monitoring solution, and showcase enhanced options in the Metadator SaaS platform for metadata generation. Digital Nirvana will unveil new features for all three product offerings during the show.

Company: DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable, and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI’s global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation, and many other industries.

Company: DPA Microphones

Web: dpamicrophones.com

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA is highlighting its MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, for live, mobile and remote productions. Compatible with any iOS device, Mac or PC computer, the MMA-A, in combination with any DPA microphone, can broadcast and record crystal clear audio to, and from, anywhere in the world, making it perfect for today’s broadcast landscape. The company is also currently hard at work on an industry support initiative that includes product training, webinars with industry professionals and musical performances.

Company: DVEO

DVEO® is a leader in Encoding, Transcoding, Delivering, and Decoding video over IP. We support the popular formats, protocols, and codecs including MPEG-2, H. 264, H.265, ATSC 3.0 and JPEG 2K. Our target markets are cable companies Telcos, and broadcasters looking to reinvent themselves by moving over to IP. We are excited to announce that most of our streaming products have been virtualized and now support AWS, AZURE, and many other cloud solutions. These products are either compatible with Windows or Linux, and ready to use on most cloud platforms. DVEO also provides targeted ad insertion.

Company: DynaMount LLC

Pioneers in the field of remote microphone steering, DynaMount’s new Echo-PT product is an ultra-quiet pan/tilt system purpose built for microphones. It is IP controlled, Power over Ethernet, weatherproof, and comes with an integrated camera for remote monitoring of the microphone’s position. Perfect for shotgun mics and mini-parabolics!

Company: Elecard

Elecard is a provider of video compression technologies (Linear, OTT, File based) as well as professional Analysis software and Embeded QoS/QoE probe technologies used to enable todays video ecosystem. Elecard supports: MPEG-2, AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265, VPX, MPEG-Dash, HLS, AV1. Elecard Analysis tools, Encoder platforms and Codec SDK’s enable system architects, designers and QA to shorten development cycles and improve time to market.

Company: ENCO Systems

ENCO is the premier global provider of radio and television software solutions, including automation, playout, captioning, visual radio, audio compliance, instant media playout, remote contribution, and cloud-based web streaming. ENCO delivers world class broadcast solutions to thousands of television and radio broadcasters on six continents. Our solutions range from large multinational radio and television broadcast applications to the needs of the small market or community radio or television station. We bring our customers flexible solutions that improve workflows and increase efficiency, while delivering exceptional value, performance and reliability. Learn why thousands of broadcasters rely on ENCO solutions every day.

Company: Epiphan Video

Web: epiphan.com

Companies count on Epiphan Video’s award-winning AV hardware and cloud services for a wide range of applications, from live event production and lecture capture to video training and usability testing. At NAB Show Express, Epiphan will demonstrate its versatile and easy-to-use Pearl-2 and Pearl Mini all-in-one video production systems, which feature a built-in touch screen for live confidence monitoring, switching, and more. The company will also showcase LiveScrypt, a dedicated automatic transcription device powered by advanced speech recognition technology. Leveraging LiveScrypt, organizations can make their live events more accessible and engaging with automatic, accurate, and affordable real-time transcription.

Company: Etere pte ltd

Etere was established in 1987 it is amongst the worldwide leaders in Media Asset Management (MAM) and channel-in-a-box software solutions. Etere Media Enterprise Resource Planning (MERP) framework of scalable solutions are used by media enterprises across the end-to-end workflow. Etere MERP modular software including MAM, Airsales, Ad Insertion, Playout Automation, Broadcast Management System, HSM Archive, Newsroom Computer System (NRCS), Broadcast Management System, Broadcast video over IP, Censorship, Closed Captioning and Subtitle Management are built with an innovative architecture, offering the best flexibility and reliability in the market. Etere headquarters is in Singapore and it provides a worldwide 24/7 support.

Company: Eventide

Founded in New York City in 1971, Eventide is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced digital audio signal processing products for broadcast, and audio production. Headquartered in Little Ferry, NJ, Eventide invented the first Harmonizer multi-effects processor in 1975, the H910, and the first broadcast profanity delay, the BD955, in 1977. Eventide effects are heard on hit records, live concerts, and major motion pictures spanning five decades; its audio products and software are found in top studios and broadcast facilities worldwide. Eventide continues to push the boundaries of audio by enhancing the creative process. Visit Eventide online at eventideaudio.com.

Company: Evolphin Software, Inc.

Cloud deployment or hybrid, the Evolphin Zoom platform combines Digital, Media, and Production Asset Management into a single completely AI enabled platform. Meticulously designed, Zoom accommodates every aspect of an end-to-end work in progress workflow, including deep integration with editing tools including Adobe CC, Maxon and Sketch. Integration with live capture, transcoders, storage devices and archive solutions completes the picture. Secure and scalable, the platform is well suited to remote workflows providing rapid upload and download of content, and a set of collaboration tools for editing, commenting, review and approval, on any device, from anywhere and in real time.

Company: EVS Broadcast Equipment

Globally recognized as the market leader in live video production technology, EVS provides reliable products and solutions that capture the excitement and emotions of live events worldwide. The company is trusted by some of the world’s biggest broadcasters and content owners, to help them maximize the value of their media content in sports, news, TV entertainment, as well as esports. EVS’ broad product portfolio includes software and hardware live production servers, media infrastructure, solutions for replays and highlights creation, vision mixing, asset management, unified production, shared storage, as well as AI camera control and video assistance.

Company: FileCatalyst

FileCatalyst, a pioneer in managed file transfers and a multiple Emmy® award winning leader of accelerated file transfer solutions. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming, and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably using a patented UDP base technology. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP, or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups.

Company: Fincons Group

With over 1600 employees worldwide and 37 years of experience, Fincons is an award-winning IT business consultancy, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, digital, technology and operations to a diverse range of industries. In the Media sector, the Group has long term and successful relationships with Tier-1 clients, providing solutions and ICT services, such as the new Smart Digital Platform (SDP), covering the entire Digital Supply Chain, from Rights Management, Programming and Scheduling, to Advertising Sales and Omnichannel Video Delivery. Fincons has offices in the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and in the US.

Company: Flanders Scientific, Inc.

Web: FlandersScientific.com

Flanders Scientific, Inc. (FSI) offers high-quality professional equipment to the broadcast and post-production industries. Specializing in reference quality video monitors, FSI also offers a range of video devices and accessories. In addition to our Atlanta area headquarters, FSI also operates a sales and service center in Lier, Belgium. Contact Sales@FlandersScientific.com, or visit ShopFSI.com for direct sales in the U.S. and countries outside of Europe. In Europe, contact EuropeanSales@flandersscientific.com, or visit ShopFSI.eu.

Company: Flash Technology

An OEM since 1970, Flash Technology has designed and manufactured FAA and FCC tower lighting solutions and remote asset monitoring systems. Infrared LEDs are standard in the Vanguard High and Vanguard Medium series, and upgrading an existing Vanguard Medium intensity system to IR is a breeze. We offer a suite of support services: 24/7/365 monitoring, call center services and compliance/asset management through Flash NOC; component-level training with Flash University; warranty labor and field services; and installation services. Our manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified. Flash Technology is a subsidiary of SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC), a global multi-industry manufacturing leader.

Company: Focusrite Pro

Web: pro.focusrite.com

Focusrite Audio Engineering has pioneered professional audio recording technology spanning almost three decades. Focusrite Pro, the company’s professional and commercial division, meets the demands of recording, post-production, live sound and broadcast professionals. It consists of RedNet, a fully modular audio-over-IP solution, and the Red range, Focusrite’s flagship multi-format interfaces, along with the heritage ISA range of microphone preamplifiers and analogue signal processors. The solutions have been developed to meet the needs of the most demanding applications through a relentless focus on ease of use, quality and reliability.

Company: Fraunhofer IIS

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is represented by several institutes at NAB Show. Fraunhofer IIS brings innovations in sound to reality: from the creation of mp3 and AAC to the future of audio entertainment with e.g. MPEG-H for broadcast, OTT and immersive music streaming, or xHE-AAC for A/V-streaming. The members of the Fraunhofer Alliance DIGITAL MEDIA will show JPEG-XS in production workflows, post-production tools for DCP and IMF generation and quality assurance. Fraunhofer IDMT presents content analysis and AI tools for media asset management, production and archiving. Fraunhofer HHI is a world leader in processing, coding and transmission of video signals and an active contributor to the H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC and H.266/VVC compression standards. HHI provides solutions for these standards, 360° and volumetric video for AR and VR as well as for streaming over wired or wireless (5G) networks. Fraunhofer FOKUS offers reliable end-to-end streaming solutions featuring AI powered per-scene live encoding, dynamic ad-insertion, low latency, stream analytics, and content protection for OTT and HbbTV/Addressable TV.

Company: Frontline Communications

For over 20 years, Frontline has been the leading manufacturer of the finest broadcast vehicles for bonded cellular/IP, microwave, satellite uplink/downlink and mobile field production applications. Frontline offers a full line of high-quality ENG, SNG, EFP, and Weather-chaser vehicles from small SUVs to 53’ custom-built modular bodies in rack-ready to turnkey configurations. Specializing in custom design engineering, fabrication, and systems integration, Frontline’s “Dream Team” of innovative engineers lead our customers from concept to turnkey delivery, and provide the most comprehensive training and documentation package in the industry. Every Frontline customer receives 24/7/365 support which includes an industry-exclusive nationwide service network with over 35 service centers across the US. Frontline is the only ISO 9001:2015 certified broadcast vehicle manufacturer – this reflects our unwavering commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction. Let us show you why Frontline is the clear choice for vehicle innovation and quality.

Company: ftrack

ftrack is the creator of ftrack Studio, ftrack Review, and cineSync. ftrack’s high-end, flexible production tracking and media review solutions enable close collaboration between creative teams, whether working in an office, across countries, or over oceans. With ftrack, creatives can employ tighter communication processes, reduce feedback loops, and structure progress with project planning and resource management. ftrack’s solutions are used by film and television productions, product visualization companies, animation studios, universities, and more besides.

Company: GatesAir

GatesAir offers the industry’s broadest portfolio to wirelessly deliver and monetize over-the-air broadcast content. This includes the industry’s most energy-efficient TV and Radio transmitters, supporting all standards with low total cost of ownership. Our new GatesAir Europe division expands our portfolio with low power options and outdoor transmitter solutions. GatesAir’s Intraplex solutions give broadcasters bandwidth-rich solutions for moving content over IP networks, and analyzing network performance. We continue to innovate robust, reliable solutions for traditional RF STL connections, and innovate simulcasting technologies for single-frequency networks. GatesAir is committed to helping customers make the right connections to efficiently reach their audiences.

Company: GLOOKAST

GLOOKAST develops tools to simplify digital media workflows by offering solutions to today’s most critical aspects of content production and distribution: TRANSCODE – Enables production with any codec, frame rate, raster size, format and scan type (See: Media Producer, Gloobox Capturer & Media Transformer)

INGEST (File, HD/UHD SDI and IP) – GLOOKAST offers a unique set of features (True Remote Ingest, Multi-Res, Multi-Destination, Archive Backup, SDI Player, profile & template driven Metadata Editing) optimizing applications such as News Ingest, Mobile Media Contribution, Feed Ingest, Studio Drama Production, Mobile Sports Production, Archive Tape Ingest, Studio & Live Ingest, Archive Workflows. (See: Media Producer, Gloobox Capturer)

LOOP RECORDING (HD, UHD/4K) – for Sports, Live Feeds and 7×24 Operations. (See: Gloobox Capturer & LoopRecording)

PRODUCTION CONTROL – Web-based, multi-user control systems for studio and live events production and feed ingest scheduling. (See: Capturer Web Client, LiveOps & Scheduler)

WORKFLOW ORCHESTRATION – GLOOKAST offers workflow orchestration and multi-platform integration based on virtualized, cloud-ready, distributed media services. (See: Media Parker, Media Retriever, Media Transformer, Media Connector)

TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION – QC, Non-PAM Production Workflows, Archive, Disaster Recovery, co-developed with our partners : Adobe, Arvato, Avid, EditShare, File Catalyst, Object-Matrix and Spectra-Logic.

Company: GoMax Electronics, Inc.

GoMax Electronics is an ODM and OEM Taiwan-based, professional video distribution solutions provider. We have been focusing on professional A/V and broadcasting system design and manufacturing, such as video capture devices, video processors, format convertes for years. GoMax Electronics will keep working as a leader in profitable audio and virtual system design as your trusted supplier.

Company: Grass Valley

Web: grassvalley.com

Grass Valley empowers content creators, broadcasters and media organizations to create rich, compelling stories that captivate audiences through the magic of media. We help content creators build deep connections with viewers through shared experiences – wherever they are. We deliver solutions that free our customers to create brilliant content and build successful media businesses. We are the trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business.

Company: GTI America Inc.

GTI America Inc. provides engineering, manufacturing, and construction services related to the installation and operation of broadcast transmitter facilities, towers, and antenna systems. Our crews and equipment are capable of working on any tower, including large broadcast towers up to 2000’ tall. We have the experience, equipment and competency to remove, install, or modify broadcast antennas with weights ranging from the smallest to over 18,000 pounds. GTI’s team of seasoned broadcast industry technicians and engineers provides planning, design, construction, management, improvement and maintenance services for AM, FM & TV antenna systems and towers as well as broadcast combiners and filters.

Company: Haivision

Web: haivision.com

Haivision is the leader in live video streaming technologies, providing more than 25,000 organizations globally with video solutions that help them stream broadcast-quality, low-latency video from anywhere. Founded in 2004, Haivision is a profitable, privately held company with headquarters in Montreal and Chicago, and regional offices located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To help solve the world’s most difficult video streaming challenges, Haivision open sourced its award winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol in 2017 and founded the SRT Alliance, which now has over 350 industry leading companies supporting this new standard. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision is also recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Learn more at haivision.com.

Company: Hypertec

Hypertec is a leading IT Infrastructure and Data Center Wholesale Colocation solutions provider for the Media & Entertainment and Broadcast IP Video Delivery markets. From digital content creation to post-production, end-to-end video transcoding and edge solutions, Hypertec and its portfolio of CIARA hardware solutions (workstations and servers), simplify all your workload challenges. Backed by a global footprint and top technology partners — Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Autodesk, among many others — Hypertec clients can confidently create, design and deliver at the speed of business. Visit us at: https://dir.nabshowexpress.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=8799436

Company: IABM

The International Trade Association for the Broadcast & Media Industry As the authoritative voice for the Broadcast & Media industry, IABM facilitates the all-important networking and interaction that shape and define the unique ecosystem of the Broadcast and Media technology industry. We ensure that our members are kept informed, by providing an infrastructure of services and facilities to encourage discussion and collaboration across the whole BaM supply chain.

Company: IBC

IBC is the world’s most influential media, entertainment and technology show. Featuring an influential conference and world-class exhibition, IBC immerses over 56,000 professionals from 150 countries, exhibiting more than 1,700 of the world’s key technology suppliers and showcasing a debate-leading conference. Six leading international bodies are the partners behind IBC, representing both exhibitors and visitors. IBC2020 will take place on 11 – 14 September 2020 at the RAI Amsterdam.

Company: Icom America

Today’s communications industry requires thinking outside the box. The Network division covers Icom’s growing IP/WLAN and LTE-CONNECT solutions. Icom’s IP radio, allows users to quickly establish a high quality network in a building by programming and connecting to an existing WLAN network. An IP radio system is ideal for users (hotels, hospitals, restaurants, etc) who want to create a radio network using their own wireless network. Communicate far and wide with LTE-CONNECT, Icom’s LTE radio solution. Using 4G networks, the IP501H allows for instantaneous push-to-talk communications throughout North America. This new LTE radio solution is perfect for those teams in need of simple, yet wide-area communication solutions. www.icomamerica.com/network

Company: IDX System Technology, Inc.

Web: idxtek.com

Celebrating its third decade of service to the global production community, IDX is a premier manufacturer and supplier of Lithium Ion battery/power systems, Wireless video solutions, Lens filter and more to the broadcast and professional video industry. IDX is the world’s first company to utilize Lithium Ion power in broadcast applications and the first manufacturer to comply with international safety and environmental requirements. IDX’s mission is to develop products that professionals can use with confidence and convenience, so they are able to operate their equipment as expected and concentrate solely on capturing and creating. Connecting Innovation & Dependability.

Company: Imagine Products, Inc.

For 30 years Imagine Products has specialized in workflow software applications for film and media professionals. We recognize that our success depends on that of our customer’s. Their assets are the most important part of their business and It’s our job to protect them. We strive to meet and exceed their needs and demands in this ever-changing industry. Imagine Products develops innovative workflow solutions to backup, analyze, share, transcode, and archive digital-video assets. Powerful, affordable, and easy to use, these workflow applications have become invaluable tools for broadcasters, post-production facilities, and others whose businesses rely on digital video.

Company: Intelligent Wave Inc.

Our main businesses are: Development of credit card authorization and fraud detection system



Front system development for security trading



Development of security software We’re Intelligent Wave Inc. Our strength lies in our systems which can process massive amount of data in real-time. In addition to that, in the credit card field our systems operate 24/7 non-stop. We are currently expanding our businesses into different fields, as we believe our strength can be utilized in many ways. In our main business fields, multicasting technology is widely used and we believe these knowledge can be well-utilized in other fields such as M&E.

Company: Intertrust Technologies

Intertrust Technologies is a global technology company with products that are uniquely suited to today’s distributed computing environments. From IoT to the cloud, our products ensure the security, privacy, and policy enforcement required for effective distributed data governance. As a provider of robust multi-DRM services for media and entertainment companies, our security technology protects the content delivered to any screen and OS platform, over any network. Intertrust’s cloud-based ExpressPlay DRM is today’s most complete multi-DRM service, enabling converged protection for broadcast television and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, complemented by forensic watermarking and anti-piracy services.

Company: IO Industries Inc.

IO Industries Inc. designs cutting-edge digital video equipment. Since 1991 we have focused on providing our customers with high performance and high quality solutions for all types of digital video applications. Our products are proudly designed and built in Canada, at our headquarters in London, Ontario. Keeping a close relationship with our customers is important to us. We train our international sales partners to provide the best in pre-sales and post-sales support of our products. We also love to hear from customers and learn about their experiences. Feel free to drop in for a visit, send a tweet, or give us a call about your project! Our Victorem family of video cameras combine high-quality Sony CMOS image sensors with high-throughput video interfaces such as CoaXPress and 12G-SDI. These cameras produce our best-quality images with lowest noise, in very small form factors with low power consumption. Our Flare family of video cameras are useful for high-resolution inspection and high-speed capture. These cameras use advanced global shutter CMOS sensors with high dynamic range. Our DVR Express Core family of digital video recorders provide SSD-direct, uncompressed recording from multiple cameras using most popular video interfaces.

Company: Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport, connected health and IoT connected industries. Irdeto’s solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime effectively. With more than 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto’s software security technology and cyberservices protect more than five billion devices and applications for some of the world’s best-known and loved brands. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.

Company: JLCooper Electronics

JLCooper is serious about precision control. We’re devoted to producing professional Control, Interfacing and Automation Products for broadcast television and radio, video production, post production and other markets. With the largest line of products for computer based systems and specialized applications, JLCooper sets the standards that others follow. JLCooper controllers let you work faster and with increased proficiency. They provide mission–critical tactile assurance that’s lacking in mouse-based or touch screen user interfaces. Leading companies look to JLCooper as a partner for custom applications. We want to be your partner too! We understand the pressures involved in creating new products and we can help you define objectives and achieve them on time and within budget. Our record speaks for itself with over 40 years of manufacturing expertise and hundreds of finished products. Let us strengthen your existing developments by providing hardware and software products tailored to meet your needs. Thousands of leading companies in audio and video production, television and radio broadcast, animation, sound reinforcement, lighting, aerospace, education, scientific research, medical imaging, recording artists and others rely on JLCooper products every day. JLCooper products are manufactured in the U.S.A. and are sold by dealers and distributors worldwide.

Company: Jump Data Driven Video

Jump joined the video industry in 2016 with the explicit mission to champion business optimization, using Big Data and Artificial Intelligence technologies to ramp up video businesses’ ROI. We embraced the vision that business data – and its effective use – would be the key differentiator for successful players in the video industry. As the industry has evolved, our vision has proven to stand true. Jump has democratized the underlying big data and AI technologies that put your data to work for you. Our cost-effective business data management platform designed specifically for video service players optimizes customer retention, personalization, engagement, and marketing effectiveness: everything you need to jump to the next level!

Company: JVC Professional Video

JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of broadcast and professional video equipment. The leader in streaming-capable camcorders, JVC has provided remote production solutions since 2003, before it became a standard. This is especially beneficial to today’s work-from-home environment. From education and worship to TV production and newsgathering, JVC has a wide product range to support all applications and budgets. Additionally, the company recently added the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) open streaming IP protocol and a KA-EN200G H.265/HEVC Encoder module to its CONNECTED CAM series.

Company: JW Winco

JW Winco is a leading source for metric and inch standard parts in steel, stainless steel, and plastic for Broadcasting, Audio, Film, Live Events, and many more industries. We have an extensive selection of adjustable levers, cabinet U-handles, hinges and locking mechanisms, revolving and retractable handles, hand cranks, leveling mounts, hand knobs, spring, ball and indexing plungers, jig, fixture and fastening components, toggle clamps, casters and wheels, universal joints, oil sight glasses, and more. JW Winco is ISO 9001:2015 certified and also offers secondary machining and assembly.

Company: KATHREIN Broadcast GmbH

KATHREIN is an international enterprise active in antenna and communications technology. Since 1919 the group of companies has been developing, producing and marketing a wide range of antenna systems and signal processing products. Always being one step ahead in technology has ensured that Kathrein is among the leading companies in the world market. With the three brands KATHREIN – SIRA – SCALA, the group of companies has a rich product portfolio that covers almost all requirements in the broadcasting industry. These include transmitting and and receiving antennas, filters, combiners, coaxial RF components and measuring equipment. In addition, KATHREIN Broadcast also offers engineering services, installations and turnkey solutions.

Company: Kondor Blue

PREMIUM CAMERA ACCESSORIES FOR PROFESSIONALS Kondor Blue is a US-based company located in the hub of the film and television industry in the greater Los Angeles area. As filmmakers and creative professionals, our first-hand experience drives our product development strategy and positions us to innovate solutions for today’s busiest production professionals. Founded in 2019 by LA-based Director/Cinematographer Lukas Colombo, Kondor Blue was created to not only design high-quality production accessories with the filmmaker in mind, but also to stand behind those products with a lifetime warranty, exceptional customer service, and fair pricing. “ Too many accessory companies charge a premium for products yet fail to stand behind them when an issue occurs. The user experience and customer service in this industry is often frustrating” says Colombo.



In late 2018 as Lukas Colombo and fellow multi-award-winning filmmaker, Vincent Laforet, prepared for a production with the newly released Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, Colombo was baffled at the lack of support equipment available for the camera at the time. Something as simple as a D-Tap cable to power the camera was only available from one company and at a price tag of over $80. This and similar experiences by Colombo and his colleagues were a driving force behind the design and development of the Kondor Blue brand. “ With Kondor Blue, I envisioned a company that could not only solve the frustrations that I had with equipment manufacturers but also pioneer innovation to empower creators around the globe, making the art of storytelling more efficient and accessible. I’m a big fan of Grant Petty’s (CEO of Blackmagic Design) philosophy and how he has revolutionized the camera market and democratized high-end filmmaking.” In its debut year, Kondor Blue launched more than 60 products making it one of the fastest-growing camera accessory brands in the world. Customer satisfaction has driven this success and made it possible to expand and serve creatives on every continent.

Company: Kron Technologies Inc