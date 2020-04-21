New Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse Delivers Gaming-Grade Performance at an Affordable Price

Classic Design Optimized for Versatility, Performance and Comfort

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced the Logitech® G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse, which provides gaming-grade performance, versatility and a classic design at a great value.

“With the explosion of play around the world and across all ages, we wanted to develop a mouse that gave all gamers access to some of our most innovative technology,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “The Logitech G 203 Gaming Mouse brings high performance technology, RGB lighting and great comfort in a tried and true design. This mouse is sure to help you outperform the competition.”

The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse features a classic and time-tested 6-button design, which can be used directly out-of-the-box or fully configured to simplify and customize in-game actions. The new gaming mouse includes a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8000 DPI, delivering the utmost accuracy, tracking speed and consistency.

The G203 LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting includes a palette of up to 16.8 million colors and different brightness levels, which provides the capability of displaying a “rainbow” color wave lighting effect.

The gaming mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second – eight times faster than standard mice – so that when the mouse is moved or clicked, on-screen response is near-instantaneous. Metal spring button tensioning further refines the experience by keeping the left and right mouse buttons primed to click, delivering exceptional click feel, response and consistency.

To help gamers get the most from their gear, the G203 LIGHTSYNC can be programmed using Logitech’s G HUB software. Featuring a clean and modern interface, the advanced gaming software allows gamers to quickly personalize and customize commands for each button on their mouse.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is expected to be available at global retailers in May 2020 in black and white versions for a suggested retail price of $39.99. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks – made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

