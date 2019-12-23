Newegg Canada’s Boxing Week Sale Kicks Off December 23, with Additional Boxing Day Deals Beginning December 25

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BoxingDay—Newegg Canada today unveiled details of its upcoming promotions to celebrate Boxing Week:

Beginning December 23, shoppers can get an early jump on Boxing Week deals with Newegg Canada’s Boxing Day Kick-Off Sale, which promises deep discounts on many of the season’s most sought-after products.

From December 25 through January 2, Newegg Canada’s Boxing Day Sale will offer hundreds of great deals across the most popular categories in consumer tech, including PC components, PC gaming products, monitors, laptops and more.

Sample deals available during Newegg Canada’s Boxing Week Sale include:

Creative Labs Sound BlasterX Siege M04 Wired Gaming Mouse – $28.99 (valid 12/24-12/31)



MB ASROCK | B450M PRO4 R – $59.99 (valid 12/23/19 – 12/31/19)



MSI GL73 9RCX-030 Gaming Laptop – $879.99 (valid 12/23/19 – 12/31/19)



AORUS AD27QD 27″ 144Hz QHD 2560 x 1440 1440P FreeSync & G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor – $629.99 (valid 12/23/19 – 12/31/19)



SAMSUNG 860 EVO Series 2.5″ 500GB SATA III V-NAND 3-bit MLC Internal Solid State Drive SSD – $79.99 (valid 12/25/19 – 1/2/20)



G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C16D-16GVKB – $76.99 (valid 12/25/19 – 12/31/19)



CPU INTEL | CORE I5 9600K 3.7G 9M R + MB GIGABYTE | Z390 AORUS PRO WIFI R – $539.99 (valid 12/23/19 – 12/31/19)



ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 DirectX 12 ZT-P10620A-10M 6GB 192-Bit GDDR5X PCI Express 3.0 HDCP Ready Video Card – $254.99 (valid 12/26/19 – 12/31/19)

