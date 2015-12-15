Newegg Honors 2021 Eggie Award Winners
Annual Eggie Awards Spotlight Company’s Top Manufacturers, Partners and Influencers
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, has unveiled its list of 2021 Eggie Award honorees. Newegg’s annual awards recognize key contributions made by the company’s partners during the past calendar year.
“Last year proved to be a very challenging one, and we were especially grateful to have the support and collaboration of our extensive network of partners, service providers and influencers,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “This year’s Eggie Awards recognize great work under extraordinary circumstances, and we’re pleased to honor their contributions as we look forward to our continued collaboration in 2021 and beyond.”
The 2021 Eggie Award honorees are:
Partners of the Year – AMD, ASUS, MSI & Gigabyte
Most Innovative Tech – Nvidia
Geek of the Year – Linus Tech Tips
Influencer of the Year – Robeytech
International Influencer of the Year – Waheed Tech
Engineering Partner of the Year – Google
Network Partner of the Year – Lumen
Best Supply Chain Partner – UPS
Best Storage Partner – G.SKILL
Best Peripherals Partner – Cooler Master
Best Overseas Seller – Ningbo Weifu Electronics
Best Marketplace Seller – Lenovo
Best Marketplace Partner – Dyson
Best Marketing Partner – Intel
Best Distribution Partner – ASI
Best Digital Ads Platform – Google
About Newegg Inc.
Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://newegg.com.
