Nexon America Named Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

Recognition compiled from internal feedback reveals outstanding company culture

“Being identified by our team as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company is an incredible honor,” says Kenny Chang, General Manager at Nexon America “We aim to create a rewarding working environment for our entire Nexon team and this certification reinforces the earnest effort we implement at every level to achieve high-levels of employee happiness.”

Using intensive data-driven methodology, the Great Place to Work Certification™ analyzes employee feedback to provide detailed insight into workplace culture. To be officially recognized by Great Place to Work, confirmation is made through a rigorous process to verify that more than 70% of employees report a consistently positive work experience.

Feedback received during Nexon America’s certification included high praise with over 75% of employees declaring the company a great place to work. The process also highlighted the company’s dedication to create a supportive office culture with over 80% of employees noting Nexon’s excellent work-life balance and welcoming environment.

About Nexon America Inc.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more about Great Place to Work® , visit greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

