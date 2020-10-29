Nintendo Download: Assemble Your Team, From Pikmin to Hitmen

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Pikmin 3 Deluxe – Command a capable crop of Pikmin to strategically overcome puzzles, defeat creatures and find food for your home planet! Bring a second player along for co-op to divvy up tasks as you explore a world that seems larger than life from a pint-sized perspective. This deluxe version of Pikmin 3 includes new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, additional difficulty options and all the DLC stages from the original release. Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be available on Oct. 30. For anyone that wants to try before they buy, a free demo for the game is now available in Nintendo eShop. Part Time UFO – From HAL Laboratory, the developers of the Kirby series, comes Part Time UFO , a colorful game in which you take on the role of an adorable (and helpful!) UFO. From dishing up sweets, to fishing, and building a castle, the little UFO will perform all sorts of part-time jobs. By passing a Joy-Con controller to a friend or family member, two people can perform jobs together! Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version – Winner of more than 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Blending open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of developer Remedy Entertainment, Control presents an expansive and intensely gratifying gameplay experience. No More Heroes – After being ranked #11 in the United Assassins Association, Travis Touchdown puts his trusty beam katana to the test as he faces off against the world’s top 10 assassins in deadly battle. Burn rubber through the coastal city of Santa Destroy on Travis’ motorbike and fight your way to the top in the HD remaster of this out-of-control action game. This all-American otaku won’t stop until he’s the number one assassin, baby! No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle – Continue the fight in this HD remaster of the sequel to the original assassin action game! Three years after Travis Touchdown was ranked number one by the United Assassins Association, he finds himself falling down the ranks to #51. To make things worse, another assassin – Skelter Helter – swears revenge against Travis for the death of his brother. Fueled by his own desires and a thirst for vengeance, the ultimate otaku assassin unsheathes his beam katana once again and plunges headfirst into another series of battles! Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition – Build your own Jurassic World for the first time, or relive the adventure on the go with Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition . Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of the Cinco Muertes Archipelago, and bring the wonder, majesty and danger of dinosaurs to life. Control the big picture with deep management tools, or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air. Embark on a journey with captivating stories, challenging missions and remarkable dinosaurs. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition will be available on Nov. 3. Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – Experience an action-RPG with an original story that expands on the hit TV series and brings the Bakugan universe to Nintendo Switch for the first time. The adventure takes players on the ultimate Bakugan journey as they befriend powerful creatures, customize Bakugan teams for fiercely strategic battles and master their skills to become the Champion of Vestroia. Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia will be available on Nov. 3.

Digital Spotlight Luigi’s Mansion 3 – With Halloween just a few days away, it’s a great time to pay a visit to the world-class Last Resort Hotel. Joined by the gooey green Gooigi and the playful Polterpup, you’ll need to help Luigi track down his missing pals – including Mario and Princess Peach! – who have been trapped in paintings by the nefarious King Boo. With clever puzzles galore, in-depth co-op and multiplayer options, and more apparitions than you can shake a flash light at, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is one of Luigi’s most elaborate and fright-filled adventures into the unknown. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is now available in Nintendo eShop. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – When spending time on your deserted island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , the game changes to reflect the changing seasons in real life. That means October brings a host of spooky surprises to the game! From pumpkins and candy to costumes and Halloween DIY projects, Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers so many ways to enjoy seasonal festivities. Plus, on Halloween night after 5 p.m., your island residents will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with Halloween decorations, where you’ll receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” Halloween is a great time of year to jump in and experience this game’s unique approach to commemorating the seasons. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available in Nintendo eShop.



DLC:

Explore The Crown Tundra in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield – Continue your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield adventure in The Crown Tundra, a new area to explore that will be added to the Galar region as part of the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass. From stretches of blizzard-swept fields to the depths of the cavernous Pokémon Dens, this new area can be explored seamlessly like the Wild Area, and is home to Pokémon you couldn’t find previously in the Galar region. Gear up for adventure, have some Poké Balls at the ready and prepare to unravel the mystery of the regal Legendary Pokémon Calyrex.

Demos:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Demo – Before the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20, try out a free demo for the game, available now in Nintendo eShop! The action-packed story is set in Hyrule 100 years before the events of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. The demo will let you experience the fast-paced action and dramatic cutscenes, which shed light on the events that led to the Great Calamity.

Activities:

Pluck Pikmin To Earn Platinum Points and Prizes – Five Pikmin are hiding somewhere on the Pikmin 3 Deluxe website. Seek them out to earn My Nintendo Platinum Points. The more you find, the more points you’ll earn. You can redeem your Platinum Points at My Nintendo toward acquiring prizes, including new drinkware rewards themed after Pikmin 3 Deluxe . Add some pint-sized whimsey to your next refreshing glass of fruit juice thanks to your Pikmin pals!

Free Nintendo Switch Online Trial – For a limited time, you can head to My Nintendo and get a free seven-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online without using any Platinum Points.* Offer ends Nov. 2 at 8:59 a.m. PT.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

