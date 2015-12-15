Nintendo Download: Exploring Becomes Electric

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Olija Faraday is shipwrecked and trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor-sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity.



Viva Festivale! – February’s arriving soon, and that means love is in the air with a free update to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons

– February’s arriving soon, and that means love is in the air with a free update to the Fulfill Fenyx’s Destiny – The newest DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass.

– The newest DLC for Season Pass. Have a Nice Trip – In Fatal Falls, the latest individual DLC installment for Dead Cells, explore floating shrines, infiltrate the lair of an outlawed secret society and learn the tells of a new boss. On top of the new areas, you will also discover new weapons and enemies. You can also experience all three DLCs, including Fatal Falls, The Bad Seed and Rise of the Giant, in the Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle, available now.

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



* Players will need to connect to the internet and download the latest update data to access certain in-game events as they become available.

