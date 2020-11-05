Nintendo Download: Mixing Beats and Genres in Harmonious Fusion

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will be available on Nov. 10. FUSER Rock Band and Dance Central comes FUSER – a nonstop virtual music festival where you control the music! Combine elements of the world’s most popular songs to create your own sound. You can even partner with friends on epic collaborations, then share your amazing mixes and headlining performances with the world. FUSER is now available for pre-order and will be launching on Nov. 10.



A Chance to Sport Your Island Style With a My Nintendo Sweepstakes – It’s the final week to enter the My Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Sweepstakes! Redeem your Platinum Points by Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT for a chance to win* a package of themed prizes, including items like the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide and a Nook Inc. Aloha shirt. Dress like you’re on your very own island getaway and spread some of that unique island spirit this fall!

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



