Nintendo Download: The Seaside Hides Secrets

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Summer in Mara – Take care of your own island and explore the ocean in this farming adventure. Summer in Mara mixes farming, crafting and exploring mechanics in a tropical archipelago with a colorful style and a strong narrative. Play as Koa, a little adventurer girl who must explore the world and discover the secrets that the ocean keeps. Summer in Mara will be available on June 16. Evan’s Remains – Evan’s Remains is a mystery-thriller puzzle adventure game about finding a missing boy: Evan. The game combines logic-based platform puzzles with a visual-novel style narrative inspired by Japanese graphic adventure games.



Activities:

Your One-Stop Guide to an Amazing Island Getaway Has Arrived – New to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and want to learn the ropes? Redeem 75 My Nintendo Platinum Points* to download the official Starter Guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which will help you get settled in on your island getaway. Featuring tips on basic controls and choosing your island, along with pointers about how to make full use of your NookPhone’s apps, this handy guide will have you enjoying your personal paradise in no time!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Check out the wide variety of games available to keep you entertained this summer with the Nintendo eShop Summer Game Sale! For a limited time, save up to 50% on select digital games for the Nintendo Switch system. You can see the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:

*Nintendo Account required to receive and redeem My Nintendo Points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

