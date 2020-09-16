Nintendo News: Donkey Kong Country 2 Cartwheels Onto Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diddy Kong gasped in horror when he discovered Donkey Kong’s favorite beach chair smashed to pieces, surrounded by hundreds of strange footprints in the sand. A ransom note left by Kaptain K. Rool claimed responsibility for the cowardly kidnapping of Donkey Kong. What cruel fate could possibly await?





Luckily, on Sept. 23, you’ll have the chance to come to the rescue when the classic Super NES™ game Donkey Kong Country™ 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest arrives for the Nintendo Switch™ system. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can join the nimble Diddy Kong and the powerful ponytail-wielding Dixie Kong as they embark on a sweeping adventure filled with animal friends, collectibles and more hidden areas than Cranky Kong could ever dream of discovering back in his day.

In addition, the puzzle game Mario’s Super Picross and the cult beat-’em-up The Peace Keepers are also joining the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online library for the Nintendo Switch system. The Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online collection expands its roster with the addition of an NES™ game too: the sci-fi shoot-’em-up S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership grants instant access to a total of 90 classic games to explore and enjoy in the service’s expanding libraries. Here are additional details on the games arriving this month:

Super NES

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – Kaptain K. Rool and his Kremlings have kidnapped Donkey Kong. Enter Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong, who are ready to brave the seas to save our hairy hero. Diddy Kong’s Cartwheel can sprint him across a distance, while Dixie Kong’s Helicopter Spin will let her float from high places. Play solo or with a friend in eight exciting worlds. All aboard, and let’s set sail!

Mario’s Super Picross – Use numbers as clues and chisel away squares to bring a hidden image to the surface, with Mario cheering you on as you progress through the game’s puzzles. You can get a friend in on the excavation too. Two chisels are better than one! This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom™ system in 1995 and has never been released in the U.S. until now. You can view a video tutorial to help you dive into the game here.

The Peace Keepers – The DM Corp is responsible for a new string of troubling incidents. It’s up to Flynn and his crew to rise up and stop them. Progress through each stage by executing on the deep action gameplay and unleashing each character’s unique super attacks. The story changes based on the route you take!

NES

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team – In the year 2029, Supreme Commander Vile Malmort and his army land on Earth, aiming for world domination. Your main objective is to send these alien invaders packing. Blast and fly through relentless enemies and bosses while collecting new weapons, speed boosts and life recoveries. Get ready, soldier. You’re Earth’s only hope.

All of these games are playable with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which offers access to growing libraries of classic Super NES and NES games, such as The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™, Super Metroid™ and Super Mario Bros.™ 3.

The paid online service is also a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Pokémon™ Sword, Pokémon™ Shield, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, Tetris 99® and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer. You’ll also get exclusive access to the new, competitive online battle game Super Mario Bros.™ 35 when it launches on Oct. 1. Compete with other players to remain the last Mario standing!

For more information about all the benefits and services available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, and to learn about a free seven-day trial, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. https://nintendo.com/switch-online

Animal Crossing: New Horizons © 2020 Nintendo.



The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past ©1991-1992 Nintendo.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe © 2017 Nintendo.



Pokémon Sword © 2019 Pokémon. © 1995 – 2019 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.



Pokémon Shield © 2019 Pokémon. © 1995 – 2019 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.



Super Mario Bros. 3 © 1988 Nintendo.



Super Metroid © 1994 Nintendo.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate © 2018 Nintendo Original Game: © Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.



Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest ©1995 Nintendo.



Mario’s Super Picross ©1995 Nintendo / APE Inc. / Jupiter Corporation.



The Peace Keepers ©CITY CONNECTION CO., LTD.



S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team © 1991 Natsume.



Tetris 99 Tetris ® & © 1985~2020 Tetris Holding. Tetris logos, Tetris theme song and Tetriminos are trademarks of Tetris Holding. The Tetris trade dress is owned by Tetris Holding. Licensed to The Tetris Company. Tetris Game Design by Alexey Pajitnov. Tetris Logo Design by Roger Dean. All Rights Reserved. Sub-licensed to Nintendo. Certain new content developed by Nintendo, and any characters, sounds and video games originally owned by Nintendo: © 2019 Nintendo. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. © 2020 Nintendo.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Kat Prodromou



Golin



212-373-6087



kprodromou@golin.com

Justin Aclin



Golin



212-373-6004



jaclin@golin.com