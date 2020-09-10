NTT Ltd. and AlefEdge Partner to Unleash the Power of 5G and Edge Internet in India

Expected outcomes:

62% higher data throughput with a 48% increase in network efficiency by lowering bandwidth costs

Up to 90% conversion rate, with customers engaging with AR and a 21% higher revenue per visit with 3D/AR

2.1x enhanced video resolution with more HD and UHD video streaming

Rich learning experiences with an 89% increase in user engagement, 60% learner motivation and 83% retention improvement

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT Ltd., a leading global technology services company and AlefEdge, the leader in the edge internet, today announced their collaboration in India to deliver the power of 5G based edge internet to application developers through AlefEdge’s Software-Defined Mobile Edge Platform. As the country gears up to leverage the immense potential of 5G technology, the partnership will boost the ability for enterprises to build edge applications that leverage and realize the value of virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, industry 4.0, IoT and gaming.

As per reports, the edge internet economy is poised to be worth $4.1 trillion by 2030 globally. This next generation of ultra-low latency and ultra-high-definition edge enhanced application services will enable innovation across multiple sectors. NTT Ltd., with the industry’s most trusted strategic alliance partners across networking, hybrid infrastructure, enterprise, collaboration, and security applications will help implement, support, and manage these technologies. Together, as an ecosystem, the next generation of the internet where applications and networks live harmoniously will impact sectors ranging from telecom, manufacturing to media and entertainment.

“Edge computing technology offers the ability to craft creative solutions for advanced applications that need low latency and remote processing. Edge computing is the answer to the growing demand for cloud computation and storage to be much closer to where it is needed, and not only in central locations,” said Lux Rao, Senior Director – Solutions, NTT Ltd. (India). “With a system integration and services portfolio that includes consulting, managed, and infrastructure services, NTT Ltd. can help roll out edge computing solutions that will transform application and network delivery economics in every industry in new ways,” he added.

Advanced connectivity can power the convergence of operational and IT systems by providing computing requirements for the digital transformation of industrial processes. This is likely to be foundational for digital manufacturing to succeed. Streaming from the edge instead of the cloud will create new opportunities for content owners to deliver high-definition, interactive and immersive content to smartphone users. By enabling byte sized microlearning immersive HD Videos, eBooks, and images, organizations can overcome the challenge of providing rich learning experiences for employees for seamless training and education.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ganesh Sundaram, CEO and Founder of AlefEdge, said, “Organizations across the globe and in India have seen a massive growth in data, along with a dramatic evolution in technology, with more mobile users and new high bandwidth and real-time applications. By bringing data center technology closer to the user and by reducing the latency associated with transporting data across the backbone network, our partnership with NTT Ltd. can revolutionize everything ranging from IoT, digitization of commerce, social media, and the rapid growth in HD streaming.”

Modern businesses, communications, and user requirements are rapidly evolving, pushing the envelope of computing. NTT Ltd.’s partnership with AlefEdge will offer a complete set of application building blocks upon which successful edge solutions can be developed.

For more information about NTT Ltd.’s services, visit www.hello.global.ntt.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open API’s at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Open5G Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.

AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at hello.global.ntt.

Contacts

Media Enquiries:

Priyanka Rohilla

NTT Ltd.



T: 9769066027



E:priyanka.rohilla@global.ntt

Casey Bush / Kyle Loomis

Global Results Communications



+1-949-608-0276



alef@globalresultspr.com