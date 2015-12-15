Ooredoo Oman Launches Safe & Sound Mobile App Powered by Smith Micro’s SafePath® Connected Life Platform

Deployment marks Smith Micro’s first in the Middle East

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Micro Software announced today that Ooredoo Oman has launched its SafePath Family solution to mobile subscribers in the Sultanate of Oman (Oman). White-labeled as Safe & Sound, the mobile app will provide real-time location services and parental controls for Android smartphones and tablets.

“ Ensuring the safety of loved ones – both online and in real life – is a top-of-mind priority for families everywhere,” said William W. Smith, Jr., president and CEO of Smith Micro. “ We are excited to support Ooredoo Oman as they deliver our market-leading family safety technology to mobile subscribers in the Middle East for the first time.”

“ With Safe & Sound, we are bringing to market a mobile app built on a proven family safety platform that provides our subscribers with real-time location services and parental controls for Android smartphones and tablets,” said Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo Oman. “ Now our customers can enjoy peace of mind when it comes to family safety.”

Safe & Sound features include:

Family hub

Family location

Detailed location history with real time tracking and breadcrumbs

SOS family alert

Geo-fencing and safety areas

Immediate notifications for smartphones and smartwatches

Screen time limits and blocking installation of new apps

Web filtering

About Ooredoo Oman

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. Services were launched in March 2005, originally operating under the name Nawras. As Oman’s data experience leaders, Ooredoo provides individuals and businesses with cutting-edge digital products and services, so that customers can enjoy the internet. Ooredoo generated revenues of OMR 285.5 million as of 31 December 2019 and is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker. To learn more, visit www.ooredoo.om.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

