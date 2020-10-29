Options Announce Strategic Partnership With Darktrace

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced a strategic partnership with Darktrace, the world’s leading AI company for cyber defense.

The partnership will enhance the firm’s data analytics and threat detection capabilities with the deployment of Darktrace’s Enterprise Immune System solution.

Darktrace, founded in 2013, is relied on by over 4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against fast-moving and sophisticated cyber-threats.

Darktrace will enhance security capabilities across Options’ most demanding and performance-sensitive operations, further bolstering the firm’s integrated, highly automated and intelligent security solution. This solution includes both enterprise-level and VPN-enabled home networks, web filtering and WiFi integration services.

Today’s announcement follows the recent news of Options’ attainment of prestigious Microsoft Gold Partner status, and SOC1, SOC2 and SOC3 standards of compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the 9th consecutive year.

Options’ Chief Security Officer, John Gracey, commented, “Options strives to blend security, compliance, best practice and state-of-the-art operations with the latest advances in cyber intelligence, corporate networks and data analytics systems. Darktrace’s AI technology will not only complement and accelerate our existing solutions but also play a key role in the development of Options’ Security, Intelligence & Analytics product offering. We are delighted to partner with Darktrace and look forward to delivering their market-leading services to our clients.”

“From pure cloud environments to multi-cloud and SaaS applications, organisations are rapidly evolving their infrastructures – but with this comes a significant change in cyber security,” commented Andrew Tsonchev, Director of Technology, Darktrace. “We are delighted about our collaboration with Options to enable more forward-thinking organisations to defend against emerging threats across all critical parts of the digital business.”

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Darktrace:

Darktrace is the world’s leading cyber AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology.

Its self-learning AI is modeled on the human immune system and used by over 4,000 organizations to protect against threats to the cloud, email, IoT, networks and industrial systems. This includes insider threat, industrial espionage, IoT compromises, zero-day malware, data loss, supply chain risk and long-term infrastructure vulnerabilities.

The company has over 1,300 employees, 44 offices and headquarters in San Francisco and Cambridge, UK. Every 3 seconds, Darktrace AI fights back against a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.

Contacts

Options Press Contact: Page McLaughlin



Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com