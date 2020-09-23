P360 Adds Advanced Artificial Intelligence Capabilities to Its Sales Enablement Platform BirdzAI

Life sciences commercial organizations can now forecast sales, predict churn, analyze brand propensity and launch new products with BirdzAI

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—P360, a leading developer of technology for life sciences companies, today announced major updates to its sales enablement platform BirdzAI. The BirdzAI platform now includes advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities that enable real-time decision-making for sales organizations by providing deep insights derived from a wide variety of proprietary and tertiary datasets. Key features include sales forecasting, churn prediction, brand propensity analysis, next best action insights and more.





“By adding advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to our BirdzAI platform, we are helping life sciences companies eliminate the guesswork often associated with sales operations,” stated P360 CEO and Founder Anupam Nandwana. “For example, BirdzAI’s churn forecasting capabilities puts predictive forecasting for physician prescriptions directly in the hands of company representatives. Sales teams are able to see in real-time which brands a specific physician is prescribing, and which ones they might be stepping away from.”

BirdzAI, which is backed by P360’s robust Data360 commercial data hub, enables life sciences companies to manage their business processes and data from a single platform, eliminating manual work and operational delays. With BirdzAI remote teams are also able to share data with the enterprise without delay, no matter where they might be.

The BirdzAI platform also offers unique functionality for companies launching new drugs into the marketplace. Key features and tested processes include customer alignment, customer master data management, territory planning and sizing, call planning, incentive compensation strategy and payout, roster management and field and management reporting.

“Our data is as expansive as it is valuable, so we are always looking for new ways to leverage it more efficiently and effectively, said Greg Daly, Senior Analyst, Sales Operations at Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. “Partnering with P360 has allowed us to do just that. Their Machine Learning Models put our data to work for us, allowing us to spend more time applying the insights that our data contains, and less time finding them.”

BirdzAI is built on Microsoft Azure and is compatible with existing commercial infrastructure and integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and ERP systems.

Delivering a 360 view through the pharma, physician and patient ecosystem, P360 designs and deploys capabilities that ensure the highest efficiencies and returns on sales operations, data management, clinical trials, patient centricity, and IoT innovation. With expertise in supporting commercial operations for companies of all sizes, P360 has built an industry-leading platform that gives customers ownership of their data and the ability to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Earlier this year, P360 launched their industry first IoT Product Swittons for physician remote engagement. In addition, P360 CEO Anupam Nandwana was recently named to the PharmaVoice 100, which recognize the most inspirational, motivational and transformational individuals throughout the life-sciences industry. To learn more about P360, visit P360.com.

