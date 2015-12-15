Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q420 consolidated revenue US$148.29 million, compared with US$96.18 million in the year-ago quarter

Q420 consolidated net income US$33.29 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.42 (NT$12.12) and US$0.41 (NT$11.88), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Consolidated revenue was US$148.29 million and consolidated net income was US$33.29 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.42 (NT$12.12) and US$0.41 (NT$11.88), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$96.18 million and consolidated net income of US$20.72 million, or US$0.27 (NT$8.18) and US$0.26 (NT$7.98) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2020 consolidated revenue decreased 1.24% sequentially and was up 54.18% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$64.56 million, representing a decrease of 2.29% from the previous quarter and an increase of 52.76% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2020. Consolidated revenue was US$518.34 million, representing an increase of 35.67% from US$382.05 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$228.34 million and operating income was US$125.03 million. Net income for fiscal year 2020 was US$118.95 million, or US$1.52 (NT$44.86) per basic share and US$1.48 (NT$43.73) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$78.74 million, or US$1.02 (NT$31.54) per basic share and US$0.99 (NT$30.69) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Revenue: US$139 ~153 Million

Gross Margin: 41.5% ~44.5%

Operating Expense: US$28 ~29 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 148,287 150,146 148,287 96,180 518,336 382,050 4,263,263 4,421,777 4,263,263 2,931,558 15,279,588 11,810,592 Cost of goods sold 83,727 84,072 83,727 53,919 289,999 218,882 2,407,154 2,475,915 2,407,154 1,643,425 8,547,608 6,766,981 Gross profit 64,560 66,074 64,560 42,261 228,337 163,168 1,856,109 1,945,862 1,856,109 1,288,133 6,731,980 5,043,611 Research & development expenses 17,094 16,443 17,094 13,962 62,633 53,625 491,457 484,243 491,457 425,578 1,848,443 1,657,519 Sales & marketing expenses 6,671 6,413 6,671 4,821 23,187 18,597 191,796 188,851 191,796 146,912 683,701 574,796 General & administrative expenses 4,686 4,640 4,686 3,704 17,483 13,360 134,724 136,635 134,724 112,903 515,969 412,845 Expected credit loss – – – – – 12 – – – – – 367 Total operating expenses 28,451 27,496 28,451 22,487 103,303 85,594 817,977 809,729 817,977 685,393 3,048,113 2,645,527 Operating income 36,109 38,578 36,109 19,774 125,034 77,574 1,038,132 1,136,133 1,038,132 602,740 3,683,867 2,398,084 Non-operating income and expenses (388 ) (87 ) (388 ) 1,007 485 3,812 (11,147 ) (2,557 ) (11,147 ) 30,678 15,160 117,950 Income before income taxes 35,721 38,491 35,721 20,781 125,519 81,386 1,026,985 1,133,576 1,026,985 633,418 3,699,027 2,516,034 Income tax expense 2,429 1,745 2,429 66 6,571 2,649 69,815 51,404 69,815 2,001 193,231 82,275 Net income 33,292 36,746 33,292 20,715 118,948 78,737 957,170 1,082,172 957,170 631,417 3,505,796 2,433,759 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.42 $0.47 $0.42 $0.27 $1.52 $1.02 $12.12 $13.80 $12.12 $8.18 $44.86 $31.54 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 78,955 78,437 78,955 77,194 78,156 77,171 78,955 78,437 78,955 77,194 78,156 77,171 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.41 $0.46 $0.41 $0.26 $1.48 $0.99 $11.88 $13.52 $11.88 $7.98 $43.73 $30.69 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 80,562 80,018 80,562 79,132 80,161 79,309 80,562 80,018 80,562 79,132 80,161 79,309

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of December 31, 2020 and 2019 Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 299,146 270,380 8,519,679 8,106,000 Accounts receivable, net 55,433 39,944 1,578,725 1,197,533 Inventories, net 56,707 31,481 1,615,012 943,784 Prepayments 11,197 8,344 318,886 250,140 Other current assets 16,998 10,048 484,108 301,249 Total current assets 439,481 360,197 12,516,410 10,798,706 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 12,874 9,267 366,648 277,838 Right-of-use assets 8,771 6,055 249,796 181,543 Intangible assets 112,754 79,207 3,211,223 2,374,609 Deferred income tax assets 6,694 3,801 190,661 113,956 Other non-current assets 1,188 866 33,839 25,956 Total non-current assets 142,281 99,196 4,052,167 2,973,902 Total Assets 581,762 459,393 16,568,577 13,772,608 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 43,570 26,224 1,240,882 786,191 Other payables 58,599 24,640 1,706,070 738,687 Current income tax liabilities 18,538 20,556 527,976 616,281 Lease liabilities – current 2,662 2,199 75,801 65,937 Other current liabilities 5,624 6,341 160,159 190,109 Total current liabilities 128,993 79,960 3,710,888 2,397,205 Non current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 6,109 3,856 173,995 115,606 Total non-current liabilities 6,109 3,856 173,995 115,606 Equity Ordinary shares 26,604 26,313 807,803 799,205 Capital reserves 137,586 103,824 4,152,210 3,159,096 Retained earnings 324,547 271,675 9,890,935 8,333,982 Other equity (36,108 ) (22,939 ) (1,999,547 ) (930,761 ) Treasury shares (5,969 ) (3,296 ) (167,707 ) (101,725 ) Total equity 446,660 375,577 12,683,694 11,259,797 Total liabilities and equity 581,762 459,393 16,568,577 13,772,608

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands For twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the year 125,519 81,386 3,699,027 2,516,034 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 16,244 15,779 480,020 487,704 Loss on disposal of equipment – 4 – 128 Share-based compensation cost 18,783 9,769 566,708 301,582 Interest income (963 ) (3,419 ) (28,885 ) (105,793 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 34,064 22,133 1,017,843 683,621 Accounts receivable (15,488 ) 6,000 (441,109 ) 179,875 Inventories (25,226 ) 4,320 (718,449 ) 129,513 Prepayments (2,853 ) (1,608 ) (81,261 ) (48,205 ) Other current assets (6,271 ) 801 (178,585 ) 24,018 Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (49,838 ) 9,513 (1,419,404 ) 285,201 Accounts payable 17,347 (5,403 ) 494,026 (161,971 ) Other payables 9,505 4,291 270,701 128,642 Other current liabilities (718 ) (973 ) (20,439 ) (29,177 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities 26,134 (2,085 ) 744,288 (62,506 ) Cash provided by operations 135,879 110,947 4,041,754 3,422,350 Interest received 963 3,419 28,459 105,674 Income taxes paid (11,844 ) (1,160 ) (349,981 ) (35,845 ) Income taxes received – – 13 – Net cash provided by operating activities 124,998 113,206 3,720,245 3,492,179 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (7,680 ) (2,490 ) (226,959 ) (76,972 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (6,102 ) (5,633 ) (180,309 ) (174,119 ) Increase in refundable deposits (322 ) (57 ) (9,182 ) (1,702 ) Acquisition of business combinations (37,169 ) – (1,112,458 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (51,273 ) (8,180 ) (1,528,908 ) (252,793 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 529 501 15,632 15,479 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (2,560 ) (2,196 ) (75,647 ) (67,877 ) Purchase of treasury shares (5,969 ) – (167,707 ) – Treasury shares reissued to employees 3,296 3,296 101,725 101,725 Distribution of cash dividends (39,369 ) (32,529 ) (1,216,887 ) (980,751 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 56 54 1,685 1,604 Net cash used in financing activities (44,017 ) (30,874 ) (1,341,199 ) (929,820 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (942 ) 527 (436,459 ) (215,494 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,766 74,679 413,679 2,094,072 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 270,380 195,701 8,106,000 6,011,928 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 299,146 270,380 8,519,679 8,106,000

