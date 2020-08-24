PCTEL Introduces New 5G FR1 Low Profile Antenna for Industrial IoT & Smart Cities

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, today introduced its new low-profile vertical antenna for 5G FR1 wireless networks, covering 600 MHz to 6 GHz frequencies.

The BMLPV5000 supports the high-speed requirements of complex RF communication systems required for 5G FR1 network deployments in smart city applications, including machine-to-machine communication, transportation network infrastructure, smart energy networks, and small cells installations. It is housed in a rugged and compact radome, making it ideal for indoor or outdoor applications requiring a discrete antenna solution.

“Our 5G wireless solutions enhance the efficiency of communication networks supporting a variety of applications in industrial process automation and smart cities. The new BMLPV5000 is part of our complete portfolio of RF efficient and rugged antenna solutions designed to support the complex challenges in Industrial IoT communications,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer.

To learn more about the new BMLPV5000 antenna, meet PCTEL at IWCE Virtual, August 24-27, 2020, or contact PCTEL for details on product specifications and availability.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

PCTEL Company Contact
Suzanne Cafferty

Vice President, Global Marketing

PCTEL, Inc.

(630) 339-2107

public.relations@pctel.com

PCTEL Investor Relations Contact
Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(817) 778-8339

Pkupper@threepa.com

