Razer Unleashes a Fleet of Wireless Flagships

Using the industry-leading, ultra-low latency Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless technology to power the new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro and BlackWidow V3 Pro, Razer cuts the cables on three of the most iconic gaming peripherals

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gaming–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the launch of the new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro and BlackWidow V3 Pro, creating a fleet of flagship wireless peripherals with state-of-the-art gaming performance and total freedom of movement. Gamers can now enjoy their favorite games unhindered by cords, with the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology maintaining a stable, fast connection.

“Every time we launch a new product, a lot of fans ask for a wireless version,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “By bringing the industry-leading Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology to three of our most popular gaming peripherals, we are answering the community’s call for a completely cable-free setup – with no compromise on gameplay performance.”

Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless uses optimized data protocols, and an Adaptive Frequency Technology to increase transmission speeds and stability, delivering the lowest wireless latency of just 195μs, 25% faster than other wireless technologies. With Razer HyperSpeed enabled mice tested and trusted by esports players around the world, Razer HyperSpeed is now also being implemented into Razer’s flagship esports headset and most popular gaming keyboard.

RAZER BLACKSHARK V2 PRO – THE SOUND OF ESPORTS. UNLEASHED.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro takes the game-changing advances in audio and microphone technology found in the recently released Razer BlackShark V2 and improves upon them with a new microphone housing and additional speaker chamber. Powered by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, the headset delivers lossless immersive audio for low-latency wireless gaming, with up to 24 hours of battery life and 12 meters of wireless range.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro uses the same Razer™ TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers that debuted in the multi-award-winning Razer BlackShark V2. Now with an additional speaker chamber, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro delivers even brighter, clearer audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass. Complemented by THX® Spatial Audio with Game Profiles, bringing 360-degree immersive audio that delivers a competitive edge to gamers, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is the definitive wireless esports headset.

Featuring the all-new 9.9mm Razer™ HyperClear Supercardioid Mic​, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro delivers ultra-clear voice quality for team comms, even in the heat of battle. With improved voice isolation, rejecting more ambient noise from the back and sides, increased sensitivity for greater low frequency response, and an optimized housing for added clarity and accurate voice pick-up, your teammates are sure to hear every word you say.

For long play sessions and uninterrupted immersion, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is lightweight yet durable at just 320g and has a closed earcup design with plush leatherette-lined ear cushions for excellent passive noise cancellation​ to block out unwanted external sounds. Equipped with ultra-soft memory foam ear cushions to greatly reduce the headset’s clamping force, the ear cushions and headband use FlowKnit fabric, a breathable weave that reduces sweat and heat build-up at the contact points. This winning combination makes the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro the ultimate wireless gaming headset.

For more information, please see here.

RAZER DEATHADDER V2 PRO – ERGONOMICS WITHOUT EQUAL. UNLEASHED.

First released in 2006, with over 10 million mice shipped worldwide, the acclaimed DeathAdder is Razer’s most popular gaming mouse line, trusted by world-class esports athletes. Retaining the unique ergonomic shape of the DeathAdder, the king of mice finally sees the much-anticipated upgrade to Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.

The DeathAdder V2 Pro offers 3 modes of connection with up to 120 hours battery life via Bluetooth, 70 hours via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for ultra-low latency, or plugged in via its Razer™ Speedflex cable so users can continue to game while charging. All this is achieved within an 88g midweight design, without the need for a honeycomb shell.

Housed within the DeathAdder V2 Pro are the newly upgraded 2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches for crisper, tactile clicks with no risk of unintended double-clicks. Ultra-fast and reliable, these optical switches are rated for 70 million clicks, the highest of any gaming mouse on the market.

​Each of the DeathAdder V2 Pros 8 programmable buttons can be customized though Razer Synapse 3, with storage space for up to 5 on-board memory profiles for instant access anywhere. The DeathAdder V2 Pro is also charge-compatible with the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma (sold separately), the perfect upgrade to your RGB battlestation. Combined with the intelligent Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor, injection-molded side grips and 100% PTFE mouse feet, the DeathAdder V2 Pro is the undisputed choice for the serious gamer.

For more information, please see here.

RAZER BLACKWIDOW V3 PRO – A PROVEN LEGACY. UNLEASHED.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro is the latest addition to the world-renowned BlackWidow family, and Razer’s first wireless gaming keyboard. Now weaponized with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro brings the legacy of the BlackWidow family to a cable-free gaming set-up with a battery life of up to 200 hours, improved Razer Mechanical Switches and Doubleshot ABS keycaps, making the BlackWidow V3 Pro the keyboard of choice for an uncluttered gaming desktop.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro features improved Razer Mechanical Switches, with a new transparent switch housing for brighter Razer Chroma™ RGB. Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches are now quieter, with silicon sound dampeners in every key for a silent gaming experience. With upgraded Doubleshot ABS Keycaps, extremely resistant to wear from continuous use, each switch is rated for an 80 million keystroke lifespan, providing reliable, responsive action in the fiercest battles.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro comes with a solid, durable aluminum frame and features dedicated media keys with a multi-function digital dial and a plush wrist rest for long term gaming and typing comfort. With three connection modes accessible via a side switch, the BlackWidow V3 Pro can be connected to multiple devices either over Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, via the detachable USB-C cable, or paired though Bluetooth with up to 3 devices – making it the most versatile BlackWidow ever.

For more information, please see here.

ABOUT THE RAZER BLACKSHARK V2 PRO

Headphones

Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW, 1KHz

Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50mm Driver

Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40 mm / 2.56 x 1.57 in

Connection type: 2.4GHz wireless and 3.5mm

Battery Life: Approximately 24 hours

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft.

Approx. weight: 320g / 0.71lbs

Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions

THX® Spatial Audio

Microphone

Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 60 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 ± 3 dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional – Supercardioid

On-earcup Controls

Volume up and down

Mic mute on/off toggle

Advanced audio and mic controls through Razer Synapse 3: ​

Mic volume​

Mic boost​

Voice gate

Mic equalizer​

Volume normalization​

Vocal clarity ​

Ambient noise reduction

Audio Usage

Devices with 3.5 mm audio jack

Devices with USB port

Price & Availability

$179.99 USD / 199.99€ MSRP

Razer.com and authorized resellers – September 22, 2020

ABOUT THE DEATHADDER V2 PRO

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks

Dual wireless – Razer HyperSpeed (2.4Ghz) and BLE

(7+1) independently programmable buttons

100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick)

Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

Advanced on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB with true 16.8 million customizable color options

Inter-device color synchronization

1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use

Razer Mouse dock Chroma compatible (sold separately)

Battery Life: Approximately 70 hours with Razer HyperSpeed wireless, 120 hours with BLE (estimates without lighting, battery life depends on usage settings)

Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 88 g / 3.1 oz (Excluding dongle)

Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

Price & Availability

$129.99 USD / 149.99€ MSRP

Razer.com and authorized resellers – September 22, 2020

ABOUT THE BLACKWIDOW V3 PRO

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Connection type: Razer HyperSpeed (2.4 GHz) / Bluetooth / Wired (USB-C)

Battery Life: Up to 200 hours (RGB off)

Plush leatherette ergonomic wrist rest

Multi-function digital dial

4 dedicated media keys

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

N-key roll-over

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminium construction

Price & Availability

$229.99 USD / 249.99€ MSRP

Razer.com and authorized resellers – September 22, 2020

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 100 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma™ RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 17 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe, and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

