Razer Unveils Smart Mask and Gaming Chair Concept Designs at CES 2021

Razer develops new technology concepts for safer socially distanced interaction and a next generation gaming station with immersive features and a transformable design

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced two new concept designs for CES 2021; Project Hazel, the world’s smartest and most socially friendly face mask, and Project Brooklyn, a compact, integrated gaming chair for next generation immersion.





Concept designs at Razer are explorations of innovation by the Razer design and engineering teams to evaluate feedback from the community and influence Razer’s future product portfolio. Earlier concept designs have either gone to market or elements of which have been included in shipping products.

The smart mask intends to help improve the convenience of daily wear while overcoming common social interaction challenges, while the new transformable gaming chair brings full-scale immersion from its haptics, graphics and lighting in a flexible form factor.

For an exclusive preview of these concepts, Razer invites all CES 2021 attendees and the global gaming community to join the RazerStore Live event on January 12th at 10 a.m. PST, simulcast on Razer’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. For more details on the Project Hazel and Project Brooklyn concept designs, please read on.

PROJECT HAZEL – THE WORLD’S SMARTEST FACE MASK

From the start of the pandemic, Razer has been proactive in the fight against COVID-19, including the conversion of its manufacturing facilities to produce certified medical masks and the donation of 1 million surgical face masks to the healthcare frontline under its Razer Health initiative. A natural progression and evolution of this initiative, the multi-use Project Hazel smart mask from Razer addresses the increased emphasis on hygiene and preparedness for unexpected health risks as well as the environmental issues of disposable masks, while enhancing the features of a multi-use personal protective covering.

Further preparing consumers for the new normal in the road ahead, the mask concept design innovates with N95 medical-grade respirator protection using detachable and rechargeable active ventilators and Smart Pods that regulate airflow for optimal breathability. Its high bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) Smart Pods filter at least 95% of airborne particles and have a high fluid resistance.

For improved social interaction, Project Hazel has a clear, transparent design so those around you can view facial cues such as a smile or laugh and allow the hard of hearing to lip read what the wearer is saying. Interior lights activate automatically in the dark, allowing wearers to express themselves clearly regardless of the lighting conditions.

In addition, because masks can also muffle voices, a new Razer VoiceAmp Technology (patent pending) uses a built-in microphone and amplifier to enhance the user’s speech for clear communication while staying safe in social situations.

​To reduce the waste created by disposable masks, the Project Hazel smart mask uses replaceable and rechargeable disc-type ventilators that can be conveniently sanitized of bacteria and viruses by placing it inside its dual-purpose wireless fast charging box with disinfecting UV-light interior. Lighting indicators show charge levels, and long-lasting battery life from a full charge easily enables all-day mask use. The waterproof, scratch-resistant mask is as tough as it is sustainable—made of recyclable plastic to greatly minimize the waste created by disposable masks.

The silicon-lined smart mask delivers comfort with active air cooling and regulation, bringing in fresh air and venting out CO 2 . The result is an air-tight seal from its adjustable ear loops, permitting custom sizes for a secure fit that keeps from obstructing the mouth. For extra user entertainment and style, wearers can activate two customizable Razer Chroma™ RGB lighting zones offering 16.8 million colors and a suite of dynamic lighting effects.

The smart mask concept will continue be optimized through rigorous testing and user feedback to ensure safety compliance and maximum comfort and usability. Design improvements will also be ongoing to support the evolving user needs and to deliver value without compromising functionality and performance. Project Hazel will be foundational to Razer’s ongoing support and commitment to public health and safety within the community.

“Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats,” said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer. “The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic.”

For more information on Razer’s Project Hazel, please see here.

PROJECT BROOKLYN – TRANSFORM INTO NEXT-GEN IMMERSION

Designed for all types of gamers and engineered to conveniently fit in your bedroom or game room, the Project Brooklyn gaming chair concept design transforms from an ergonomic gaming chair into a full-fledged entertainment powerhouse that delivers breathtaking, next-gen immersion for both PC and console gaming.

Project Brooklyn is a cutting-edge gaming chair built with carbon fiber and RGB lighting, transforming easily into a fully immersive gaming station complete with panoramic visuals from a 60” rollout display, riveting tactile feedback built into the seat, and 4D armrests that roll out into adjustable peripheral tables. The existing types of all-in-one chairs that deliver “cockpit” style seating and mounted hardware are typically room-sized and the costs are astronomical.

With design inspiration from the Razer Iskur introduced in October 2020, Project Brooklyn takes leaps forward in user touch points, connecting the gaming chair to the display and its more functional components like armrests, while still delivering on comfort from plush, high-density foam cushions that support your unique body shape. The leather-stitched seat back is constructed in a robust carbon fiber body to maintain perfect posture throughout gaming marathons.

The adjustable platform on which the chair sits is complete with cable-routing and takes design cues from the Razer Raptor monitor. Mounted from the chair’s backbone and deployable with the touch of a button is a 60” full surround OLED display for stunning visual detail. Folding into the chair back when not in use, the roll-out display assembly plunges you into the center of the action with crisp detail and a savory panoramic experience.

The fully modular 4D armrests neatly tuck away collapsible tables with flexible ergonomics, allowing you to switch easily between PC gaming with a mouse and keyboard, and console gaming. There are separate panels in each armrest allowing for different keyboard and mouse ergonomics and each half folds away when not in use.

Building on the success of Razer’s audio-driven haptic feedback prototype shown at CES 2019, a new native Razer HyperSense integration has been built around the chair’s framework for the ultimate in tactile immersion. The independently activated high-fidelity modules offer feel for the most sensitive vibrations felt during gameplay, such as jumping into water or landing on a platform for truly immersive gameplay.

Razer Chroma RGB have been integrated along the outsides of the seat cushions and stand for personalization using 16.8 million colors, triggered as you game alongside other synchronized peripherals by over 150 integrated game titles.

“Project Brooklyn is an exciting concept developed on the true essence of a fully immersive gaming station,” said Min-Liang Tan. “The haptic feedback, visuals and overall functional design with attention to ergonomics will deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience.”

Razer will continue to develop this gaming chair concept, conducting testing with top esports athletes and influencers to benchmark feasibility, comfort and performance. The Project Brooklyn concept is intended to offer insights on how to improve user mechanics and design to deliver a more immersive gameplay experience and inspire Razer’s growing portfolio of gaming chairs in the near future.

For more information on Razer’s Project Brooklyn, please see here.

For exclusive previews of the Project Hazel and Project Brooklyn concepts, please tune in to the RazerStore Live broadcast on January 12th at 10 a.m. PST via Razer’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

Razer is constantly strengthened by its passion for taking on new challenges and innovating in categories that gamers appreciate, in ways that address the road ahead.

