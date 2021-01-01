Roblox Named to TIME’s Inaugural list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TIME reveals the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, a new list—and an expansion of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people—that highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, is amongst the list of 100 companies honored by TIME in the Pioneer category.

At Roblox we are building a metaverse, a 3D persistent and shared virtual human co-experience,” said David Baszucki, CEO, Roblox. “Our team is focused on inventing the technology to bring these new virtual experiences to life, and it’s an honor to be recognized as a ‘pioneer’ and one of the most influential companies by TIME.”

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector—ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology—from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.

See the full list here: time.com/collection/time100-companies/

About Roblox

Roblox’s (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 32 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

