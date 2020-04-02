Samea Innovation Selects Sequans Monarch Technology for New Smart Building IoT Solution

Sensoriis Smart Building Wireless Sensor monitors building conditions, including light, heat, movement

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#iotsolutions–Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Samea Innovation, provider of wireless products and design services, is using Sequans’ Monarch GM01Q module to provide the LTE connectivity for its new Sensoriis Smart Building Wireless Sensor. The Sensoriis device is an advanced IoT solution designed to monitor, collect, and analyze building status information, including temperature, humidity, air quality, pressure, light, color of light, sound, noise, and movement. The Sensoriis is designed to address a wide range of applications, including smart, home, smart building, home automation, and security/alarm systems.

“We selected Sequans’ Monarch GM01Q to provide the connectivity for the Sensoriis because of its ultra-low power consumption and its 17-band coverage, enabling us to deploy it globally,” said Sebastien Amiot, director, Samea Innovation. “With Monarch GM01Q’s high level of efficiency and other advanced features, we are able to address sustainable and green business applications in the smart home, smart city, and smart building market segments.”

Sensoriis combines the LTE-M connectivity provided by Sequans along with Zigbee, which acts as an LTE-M gateway, and Bluetooth 5.0 that enables set up of Sensoriis using any smartphone. Among the first customers for Samea’s new IoT device is oze-energies who has adopted Sensoriis for its next generation smart building service that monitors air quality for environmental security.

“Samea has created the Sensoriis to be an innovative smart home/smart city device with a wide range of sensing and monitoring capabilities,” said Didier Dutronc, Sequans CMO. “We are happy to see the Sensoriis now becoming accepted in the smart home and building IoT market.”

“Building facility managers are gradually leveraging multi-sensor IoT hardware to augment their existing building management systems and offer new value-added services to improve occupant experience and reduce operational expenses” said Adarsh Krishnan, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “This growing demand for wireless sensors and actuators in commercial buildings will drive annual revenue from field devices to exceed US$ 684 million by 2026. As a leading provider of modules that are optimized for smart building and smart home IoT, Sequans is addressing the opportunities of this market.”

Sensoriis is connected by Sequans’ Monarch GM01Q module, which is optimized for smart building and smart home applications. It comprises Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip and all other elements necessary for a complete LTE modem system. These include an LTE-optimized transceiver, a complete Single SKU™ RF front-end to support LTE bands worldwide, and key interfaces, all in a single compact LGA package. Monarch GM01Q provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch GM01Q features Sequans’ proprietary dynamic power management technology that enables industry-leading, rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp.

See Sequans’ Smart Home video, featuring Samea Sensoriis.

About Samea Innovation

SAMEA Innovation offers innovative wireless products and design services, based on strong expertise in wireless radiocommunication systems and design skills in order to providing optimized and high-quality products with the entire development flow, from the analysis of specifications and system studies, up to the industrialization of products, using quality industrial partners. https://www.samea-innovation.com/

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

