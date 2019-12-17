Selena Loh LaCroix Joins Korn Ferry

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Selena Loh LaCroix has joined as a senior leader within Korn Ferry’s Global Technology practice and is based in Korn Ferry’s Dallas office.

LaCroix joins Korn Ferry from a prominent management consulting and executive search firm where she was the Global Leader of the Technology & Communications practice. There, she worked on board advisory and executive-talent management in the technology sector, with expertise in the semiconductor, IoT and cybersecurity segments. She has also incubated and developed the cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, blockchain and IoT segments. LaCroix is a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 and private equity backed portfolio companies in the areas of executive search, board search and consulting, executive assessment, and succession planning.

Prior to this, LaCroix was Vice President of General Counsel, Asia Pacific, at Honeywell International. In this role, she was responsible for all aspects of legal and compliance matters for the region. Previously, she served as senior counsel to Texas Instruments Incorporated. Her experience spans cross-border joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property licensing and monetization, global corporate governance and compliance, and litigation management. LaCroix began her career as an attorney in private practice, focusing on mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property.

“We are thrilled to welcome Selena to Korn Ferry. As technology continues to be in the forefront of transformation across industries, her deep experience in advising international leadership on the criticality of challenging issues with respect to the implications on talent will be a great asset to the firm. Building great leadership teams that increase shareholder value and create impact in the most innovative companies of the world is what Selena is passionate about,” said Lee Esler, CEO and Board practice leader, Global Technology market, Korn Ferry.

LaCroix currently sits on the Board of the Texas Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Most recently, she was a Board Member of Integrated Device Technology (Nasdaq: IDTI) and Chair of the Nomination Committee until its acquisition by Renesas in 2019.

LaCroix holds an LLB Hons, Law from the National University of Singapore and completed a graduate program in American Law at the University of California at Berkeley & Davies.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT



Erica Shannon



(214) 665-3040



Erica.shannon@kornferry.com