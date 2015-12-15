Semtech and WITRAC Provide Cold Chain Control for Maritime Corridor With LoRaWAN®

The LoRaWAN protocol tracks and improves the transportation of fresh goods from Spain to Canary Islands

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that WITRAC, a company developing solutions with real-time location and telemetry capabilities, has integrated the LoRaWAN® protocol and LoRa® 2.4GHz into its global track and trace platform to provide customers with full control and traceability of assets in the supply chain.





“Semtech’s LoRa devices have been instrumental in supporting WITRAC’s mission to re-evolve and digitize Industry 4.0 through visibility, traceability, control, and efficiency,” said Javier Ferrer, CEO of WITRAC. “Our customers and their stakeholders have the ability to guarantee delivery times and maintain appropriate temperature conditions of fresh food transport inside refrigeration units throughout the entire cold chain by leveraging the long range, low power capabilities of LoRaWAN networks and the global reach of LoRa 2.4GHz.”

A partnership of Boluda Corporación Marítima, a leading global maritime services provider, has selected WITRAC’s platform to monitor and ensure quality of cold chain transport in real-time (24 hours) for Boluda’s new Daily Canarias line, providing the citizens of the Canary Islands with the first daily transportation of goods from the peninsula. Location and temperature status of fresh goods and medicines are tracked on seven container vessels traveling the maritime corridor linking the Port of Cádiz to the island ports of Las Palmas and Tenerife. Tracking and monitoring continue uninterrupted while unloading goods from ships to land transport reefer containers that also use IoT controllers to automatically keep food and medicines within a pre-determined temperature range when traveling to the food retail (i.e., fresh food) and pharmaceutical (i.e., COVID-19 vaccine) industries.

“Our collaboration with WITRAC replaces antiquated manual processes with sensors integrated with Semtech’s LoRa devices to provide customers with real-time temperature data to maintain a consistent temperature and help meet regulatory food safety requirements,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The ease of deployment, scalability and cost-savings capabilities of the LoRaWAN protocol make it the LPWAN connectivity of choice for the smart supply chain and logistics IoT market.”

To learn more about Semtech’s IoT solutions, visit the website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About WITRAC

WITRAC helps companies be more efficient and competitive thanks to innovative technological solutions that connect and give visibility to the value chain of its clients. Able to identify, locate, measure, and control wirelessly and in real time, any asset, anywhere, WITRAC fabricates its own hardware and software based on the IoT and AI technology, in order to satisfy the industry’s tracing needs. Its digitalization and automatization solutions combine multiple connectivity devices and protocols with a management platform, in order to generate data and transform it into useful information and valuable insights. Please visit www.witrac.es.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Contacts

Linh Dinh



Semtech Corporation



(805) 250-1263



ldinh@semtech.com