Semtech Supports New IoT Solutions for Cloud-Managed Asset and Facility Monitoring Developed by Cisco

Leveraging the LoRaWAN® protocol, Cisco’s new industrial IoT solution delivers a clear picture on how assets are performing using their telemetry and geolocation data

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced that the LoRaWAN® protocol, developed and managed by the LoRa Alliance, is providing new applications of IoT connectivity for new smart industrial control operations. Utilizing the protocol for its IoT connectivity, Cisco developed new IoT sensor solutions to enhance visibility into physical spaces for IT and Operational Technology (OT) environments.





Cisco Industrial Asset Vision is a simple and secure solution for remote asset management, equipped with a new, Cloud-based dashboard to better monitor and manage the condition of assets and facilities. The all-in-one solution deploys in minutes using a simple QR code to onboard sensors and devices; requiring little technical expertise, reducing the burden on IT or the need for expensive service contracts.

Designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated ‘things’ to the Internet, the LoRaWAN protocol is the widely adopted low power, wide area networking (LPWAN) protocol for IoT applications across the globe. Gateways leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol enable geolocation capabilities to track and monitor assets and their locations to improve logistics, prevent theft, and enhance operational efficiency. Common uses include indoor and outdoor asset tracking, monitoring temperature and humidity, freezer and cold room, ingress/egress and occupancy, water leak detection, lighting conditions, and equipment vibration and movement.

“Designed to wirelessly connect battery operated ‘things’ to the Internet, LoRaWAN is the low power, wide area networking (LPWAN) protocol of choice for IoT applications across the globe,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Cisco’s enterprise customers can now benefit from IoT connectivity to quickly connect with and easily monitor high-value assets and environmental conditions in their facilities and warehouses so they can become safer and more efficient.”

To learn more about Cisco’s Industrial Asset Vision, visit the website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa® devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

