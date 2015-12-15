Shake Shack to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

12 hours ago

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be hosting a virtual fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The fireside chat will begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will also be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Melissa Calandruccio, ICR

Michelle Epstein, ICR

(844) SHACK-04 (844-742-2504)

investor@shakeshack.com

Media Contact:
Kristyn Clark, Shake Shack

(646) 747-8776

kclark@shakeshack.com

More Stories

Global Video Game Software Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030 Featuring Major Players – Sony; Activision Blizzard; Microsoft; EA and Nintendo – ResearchAndMarkets.com

15 mins ago

Juniper Research: Video Game Loot Boxes to Generate over $20 Billion in Revenue by 2025, but Tightening Legislation Will Slow Growth

3 hours ago

Korea’s Gaming Market, Forecast to 2024: Trends, Revenues, Regulations, Behaviors and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

21 hours ago

You may have missed

Global Video Game Software Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030 Featuring Major Players – Sony; Activision Blizzard; Microsoft; EA and Nintendo – ResearchAndMarkets.com

15 mins ago

Palantir Announces “Double Click” Demo Event on April 14, 2021

15 mins ago

Juniper Research: Video Game Loot Boxes to Generate over $20 Billion in Revenue by 2025, but Tightening Legislation Will Slow Growth

3 hours ago

Shake Shack to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

12 hours ago

Smith Micro Software & Avast Announce Purchase Agreement; Enters into Strategic Partnership

15 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!