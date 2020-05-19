SiFive Partners With Coherent Logix for Mission-Critical Processor Solutions

SiFive Core IP Enables Market-Leading Applications for Military and Aerospace Markets

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced that Coherent Logix has chosen SiFive Core IP to complement its HyperX™ memory network processor for its next-generation solutions targeting mission-critical markets. Coherent Logix performed a comparison of CPU IP available in the market based on requirements of the military and aerospace customers and selected SiFive IP that enabled very low Size, Weight, Area, and Power (SWAP) of the overall solution.

“SiFive Core IP enabled us to quickly design a HyperX™ architecture-based customized solution which met the target platform requirements,” said Michael Doerr, CEO of Coherent Logix. “SiFive’s flexible business model enabled a seamless engagement for us while offering market-leading SWAP for our end customer.”

The Coherent Logix HyperX™ Platform provides the tools and libraries needed to solve mission-critical problems in multiple disciplines, including hyperspectral and multispectral image/data fusion, software-defined radio, synthetic aperture radar, portable sensor systems, remote sensor platforms, surveillance receivers, anti-jam Global Positioning System, automatic target recognition and threat cueing, ad-hoc networking, and secure data transmission. The Coherent Logix HyperX™ platform features a large library of supported waveforms and delivers these capabilities in a low-power, high-performance environment.

SiFive’s Custom Instruction Extension feature accelerates domain-specific workloads, a key requirement for military and aerospace customers. SiFive has an extensive IP portfolio that can be used for solutions with SWAP constraints. In comparison to other solutions in the market, SiFive provides high-performance solutions with half to third of the power of competitor solutions1. SiFive Core IP deterministic real-time processing capabilities support low latency mission-critical workloads.

“We are pleased to partner with Coherent Logix on their next-generation design for mission-critical markets,” said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, CEO of SiFive. “The SiFive Core IP portfolio complements CLX HyperX processor technology perfectly to create a scalable, low power, high-performance solution for mission-critical applications.”

About CLX



Coherent Logix, Inc. is a world leader in low-power, high-performance, programmable processors for embedded systems markets. Coherent Logix’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions includes processors, integrated system development tools, optimized libraries, system reference designs, and a customizable system development platform that reduces development complexity and time to market. Our solutions support a wide variety of industries, Military/Aerospace, TV, Computer Vision, 5G, and IoT home markets.

About SiFive



SiFive is on a mission to free semiconductor roadmaps and declare silicon independence from the constraints of legacy ISAs and fragmented solutions. As the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all markets to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. Founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive has 16 design centers worldwide and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.

1 – Based on SiFive internal estimates of SPEC Int/GHz per Watt, and Power/mm2 of SiFive Core IP with L2$ vs competitor processor core implementation in 16nm process technology

