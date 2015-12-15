Silvercar by Audi: Corporate & Local Mobility Service Offerings Must Be Better Aligned, Finds Strategy Analytics

Poor UX Reflects on Audi’s Broader Commitment & Expertise to Novel Mobility Services

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics – A new UX evaluation from Strategy Analytics’ In-Vehicle UX (IVX) group has assessed the design and usability of the Silvercar rental service, owned by Audi. Car-based mobility services have proven especially difficult to build, run and sustain in North America where private car ownership is the norm rather than the exception. Requiring expertise in localized road traffic/human movement patterns, app development, fleet management, and 24-hour customer service, it is evident that many of the difficulties stakeholders encounter are largely brought about by the stakeholders themselves not thoroughly understanding these principles.





Conducted in the Seattle/Tacoma market of North America, Strategy Analytics’ report User Experience Evaluation: Silvercar by Audi, focuses on assessing key UX segments of the rental task flow, including registration/cost, finding a vehicle, accessing the vehicle, in-rental experience, and returning the vehicle.

Derek Viita, Senior Analyst, IVX and report author commented, “Silvercar’s app-based concierge service differentiates from other new mobility services in certain key ways. It’s station-based, key-fob-based model which includes a few key locations near airports for travelers, or Audi dealerships for those with short-term rental needs, is ideal for the narrow segments Audi and Silvercar are targeting. Its mobile and web apps are also well-designed and the focus on calendar availability captures most key use cases, especially for the “few-day-rental” users.”

Continued Viita, “But gaps in UX are still notable, with potentially lasting ill effects on Silvercar or Audi as tech-savvy future-facing brands. The biggest problems in this evaluation were failed vehicle delivery despite being advertised and requested, incorrect guidance on insurance of a rented car, and failure to align in-app guidance with in-car experience. What is apparent is the significant disconnect between what “Audi corporate” wanted to offer and what the “ground-level” Silvercar UX could actually deliver.”

Added Chris Schreiner, Director IVX, “Fundamentally Audi has the most to lose with poor rental UX. Silvercar’s in-rental experience is in essence, no different to renting through a legacy provider such as Hertz or Sixt. Accessing the car via keys/key fob means that after initial unlocking, the mobile app becomes obsolete, a strategy in direct contrast with most other mobility services Strategy Analytics has previously evaluated. While the issues encountered within this evaluation could be blamed on the local Silvercar provider, ultimately it reflects poorly on Audi’s broader commitment to and expertise within novel mobility services.”

