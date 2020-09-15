Spirent Federal Announces M-code Updates

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spirent Federal Systems, the nation’s leading provider of GPS and GNSS simulators, announced today the release of SimMNSA 2.0. This release adds advanced scenario controls that enable full recreation of government test vectors while retaining the simple key and fly option of the initial release.

Spirent Federal was the original GNSS simulator manufacturing company to develop software that supports M-code signals using the Modernized Navstar Security Algorithm (MNSA). SimMNSA 1.0 was released in 2018 and is now used in laboratories throughout the country with receivers from all M-code manufacturers.

“SimMNSA is the first MNSA-based M-code signal simulation to receive government security approval,” said Ellen Hall, President and CEO. “We pride ourselves in being leaders in innovation and we will continue to push ourselves to meet the growing needs of our customers.”

Release 2.0 of Spirent Federal’s SimMNSA is scheduled for later this year and will be available to authorized users of the GSS9000 Series, and at no additional cost to current SimMNSA users under maintenance contracts.

To learn more about SimMNSA visit www.spirentfederal.com/gps/products/simmnsa

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that helps communications service providers, equipment manufacturers, device makers and enterprises accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Spirent develops leading-edge autonomous test and assurance solutions and services that help customers find clarity in the face of complexity, overcome the challenges of a fast-approaching future, and ultimately deliver on their promise to their own customers of secure and robust communications. Spirent is enabling next-generation technologies like 5G, cloud, SD-WAN, positioning and navigation applications, cybersecurity, augmented and virtual reality, IoT, autonomous vehicles and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

