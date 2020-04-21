Strategy Analytics: 2019 Tablet Apps Processor Market Share: Apple Gains Share

Shipment Weakness Continues to be a Challenge

Strategy Analytics reports that Apple, Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek and Samsung LSI held the top-five revenue share spots in the global tablet applications processor (AP) market in 2019. Apple gained market share and extended its tablet AP market share leadership with 44 percent revenue share in 2019 followed by Qualcomm and Intel, each with 16 percent revenue share.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, commented, “The tablet shipment decline trend continues to be a challenge to tablet AP vendors even as average selling prices (ASPs) show strength. Strategy Analytics estimates that x86-based tablet APs accounted for 11 percent of total tablet APs shipped in 2019. Intel accounted for the majority of Windows tablet AP shipments in 2019. Qualcomm, however, is trying to expand into the Windows ecosystem with its cellular Snapdragon Compute platforms 8cx, 8c and 7c.”

Stuart Robinson, Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service, added, “HiSilicon and Samsung LSI grew their tablet AP shipments year-over-year in 2019. Both companies continue to leverage their in-house customer relationship and cellular integration capabilities to gain share in the tablet AP market.”

