Swift Sensors Names IoT Veteran, Ray Almgren, As New CEO

Experienced leader, Ray Almgren, tapped to grow product offering and global distribution.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO–Swift Sensors, an innovative producer and supplier of wireless sensor systems, announced today the appointment of Ray Almgren as Chief Executive Officer. Almgren will lead the growth initiatives of the company to expand product offerings and to scale worldwide distribution channels.

Founded by Dean Drako, Swift Sensors has developed low-cost monitoring solutions, making wireless IoT devices available for one-tenth the cost of traditional systems. These sensors are critical for operational efficiency and improvements, monitoring data such as temperatures for food processing and pharmaceuticals, or machine health and operation in industrial manufacturing.

Almgren joined the company in 2016 as the Chief Marketing Officer, and helped launch the company. Almgren was named Chief Operating Officer in 2019.

“Ray brings extensive knowledge and experience in sensors, embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Dean Drako, Founder and Chairman of Swift Sensors. “His leadership of our product development and marketing strategy has been a key factor in our success. As CEO, he will continue these initiatives and create a world-wide distribution channel for our products. Ray’s reputation in our industry as a strong technical and business leader is known throughout the world.”

Almgren joined Swift Sensors after a 28-year career at National Instruments (NI), where he served in numerous roles including Director of Engineering, Vice President of Product Marketing, and Vice President of Corporate Marketing. Almgren graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

For more information regarding Swift Sensors wireless sensors and cloud-based monitoring, please visit https://www.swiftsensors.com, email info@swiftsensors.com, or call 512.256.7552.

About Swift Sensors

Swift Sensors is a cloud-based wireless IoT company providing a low-cost sensor solution for industrial and commercial applications. Its flagship product, the Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System, combines low-power wireless sensors with cloud-based monitoring, notifications, analytics and reporting to monitor and protect equipment and processes for customers in manufacturing, food service, facility management, cold chain, transportation and agriculture. www.swiftsensors.com.

