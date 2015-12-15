Team Up with the Newly Added Two-in-One Fighter Pyra/Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Later Today

The Legendary Aegis from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Her Fire and Light Personalities are the Latest Additions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Later today, Pyra/Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game will officially join the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch system. The fighter is part of the Challenger Pack 9 DLC, which also includes a new stage and a selection of music tracks from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. In a video released this morning hosted by Masahiro Sakurai, the Super Smash Bros. series director walked through the newly added fighter’s move set, including a detailed look at the new Cloud Sea of Alrest stage. To view the video in its entirety, visit https://www.smashbros.com/en_US/.





Challenger Pack 9 is part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from the FINAL FANTASY series and two more yet-to-be announced fighters as they release. Challenger Pack 9 can also be purchased separately for $5.99.

“With the addition of Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, fans are getting a two-in-one fighter that adds new layers of strategy to their Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gameplay,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “And since Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is also on Nintendo Switch, fans who love the fast-paced action of Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can dive into that sprawling adventure to learn more about the origin of these unique fighters.”

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pyra is a legendary Blade, a living weapon for main character Rex. After a sequence of dramatic events in the role-playing game, Mythra is introduced as another personality sealed inside of Pyra. The two characters, connected by fate in the game, are also connected on the battlefield of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.

Pyra and Mythra are technically one fighter on the selection screen, but players can alternate between them at any time during battle. Pyra specializes in power, while Mythra excels in speed. By changing between the two fighters, players can juggle attacking with powerful abilities using Pyra and swiftly leaping around the battlefield with Mythra. This strategic dual dance makes Pyra/Mythra a unique fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lineup.

The new stage that players will receive in Challenger Pack 9 is called Cloud Sea of Alrest, based on one of the most recognizable settings in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The stage is set on the back of Azurda, a massive creature that swims through the Sea of Clouds. As Azurda travels through the world, players will see familiar characters and sights from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, including flying ships, Titans and vast kingdoms. Characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will make appearances as well, so fans of the game should always be on the lookout to see who will pop up.

Currently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features three songs from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, but after downloading Challenger Pack 9, that number jumps up to a whopping 19. Additionally, launching alongside Pyra/Mythra are new paid Mii Fighter costumes, including Arthur’s Armor and Helm from the GHOSTS ’N GOBLINS series, the Rathalos Armor and Helm, and the Hunter Armor and Helm from the MONSTER HUNTER series.

For more information about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate visit https://www.smashbros.com/en_US/, or https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/dlc/ to purchase the game’s Fighters Pass DLC.

