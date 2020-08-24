Tech Data Expands Cloud Solution Factory Portfolio with Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure Click-to-Run Solution

New solution increases remote workforce productivity, ensures data and applications can be securely accessed anywhere on any device

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data today announced that it has expanded its Cloud Solution Factory offering with the addition of a new Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure Click-to-Run Solution, which increases remote workforce productivity while ensuring data and applications can be securely accessed from any location using any device.

“As remote work continues to accelerate and the desktop-as-a-service market grows into what Gartner expects* will become a nearly $3 billion business in 2021, so too will the need for virtualization powered by cloud technology,” said Sergio Farache, executive vice president of strategy, innovation, cloud, and M&A, Tech Data. “As a leader in cloud and next-generation solution aggregation, Tech Data makes cloud adoption simple by significantly reducing cloud configuration and deployment processes so that our channel partners can serve their customers more effectively and with fewer risks. We look forward to delivering higher value to our partner ecosystem with the addition of the Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure Click-to-Run Solution to our Cloud Solution Factory.”

The deployment and configuration of the Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure Click-to-Run Solution can happen in minutes, versus the hours or days it typically takes without the use of Tech Data’s automation technology stack. The automated setup is optimized to deliver a multi-session Windows 10 experience with expanded capabilities to support graphic-intensive applications like Autodesk. The solution also ensures high-performance workloads can be accessed anywhere.

Tech Data supports Windows Virtual Desktop deployments with a variety of professional services, including the ability to conduct cloud-readiness assessments, assist with migrations and provide fully managed desktop-as-a-service offerings. As a result, Tech Data partners can deliver a comprehensive and seamless virtual desktop experience that offers secure access to data, higher rates of compliance and the ability to facilitate an increasingly flexible virtual workplace environment that can scale on demand and meet the evolving demands of a digital workforce.

“This solution is a game-changer for us,” said Steve Slack, IT technical manager at INFINITY IT Solutions, a Tech Data reseller partner. “Instead of investing a lot of time and money researching and developing a way to overcome this challenge ourselves, Tech Data’s solution is ready for us to take to market during this pivotal moment in which the need to optimize the remote workforce has never been so strong. We are confident that Tech Data’s Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure Click-to-Run Solution will help businesses that need to quickly set up a secure and productive temporary digital workspace, as well those that are embarking on longer-term digital transformation projects aimed at modernizing the way people collaborate and work in an online environment.”

To help customers strike a balance between security and productivity, Tech Data offers its Modern Workplace with Secure Score Click-to-Run Solution as a complement to any Windows Virtual Desktop deployment. Doing so establishes a security baseline with automated policy enforcement for Microsoft 365 users. In addition, Tech Data’s Windows Virtual Desktop offering provides flexible sizing options available in the company’s StreamOne Cloud Marketplace, including the built-in capability to support graphic-intensive workloads commonly used in engineering and design applications.

The Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure Click-to-Run Solution can be automatically deployed into a new or existing Microsoft Azure subscription.

Tech Data’s Solution Factory methodology enables its channel partners and their customers to solve business challenges with click-to-run solutions that are designed for simple and fast deployment. These solutions are developed by combining Tech Data’s IT expertise with its vast ecosystem of cloud, analytics and IoT and security technologies to deliver desired business outcomes.

*Gartner, Inc., “When Midsize Organizations Should Select Desktop-as-a-Service,” Nathan Hill, 2017

