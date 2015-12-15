Tessco Announces Jesse Hillman as New Chief Information Officer

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, announced the hiring of Jesse Hillman as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Throughout his 30-year career, Jesse has held a variety of roles spanning sales, operations, supply chain, finance, security, compliance, and technology. Jesse has also held various CIO and leadership roles, including his most recent role as Vice President of Information Technology at LightBox Holdings, where he was responsible for security, compliance, risk, and privacy. Previously, Jesse served as the CIO Digital Advisory Practice at Pan American Enterprise Solutions and held CIO and Global Director roles at firms including Imperial Irrigation and the Walt Disney Company.

“We are very excited to welcome Jesse to the Tessco team,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “Jesse comes to Tessco with a plethora of leadership and technology experience, making him the ideal addition to the team. We look forward to having Jesse’s leadership in cultivating and improving our technology offer to better support our customers and make it easier for them to do business with Tessco.”

