The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon Expansion Now Available

First of two highly anticipated story expansions sets off to investigate the mysterious downfall of the Gorgon Project

Available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, the first narrative-led expansion for the critically acclaimed, darkly humorous sci-fi RPG, is now available for the PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, and Windows PC*. The expansion will be coming later to Nintendo Switch. The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which will also include The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second expansion set to launch in the first half of calendar 2021. The Outer Worlds won numerous awards upon its release last year including “Best RPG” from IGN, “Best Role-Playing Game” from Game Informer, and “Game of The Year” from Destructoid.





Peril on Gorgon begins with a cryptic message beckoning you to investigate the Gorgon Asteroid. This remote scientific facility was once a beacon of crowning achievement in developing Adrena-Time, a modern marvel which improved health and worker productivity. However, the program was abruptly and inexplicably shut down. You must venture through deep canyons, defunct laboratories, and abandoned research facilities to piece together the clues that hold the truth behind one of the darkest secrets within the Spacer’s Choice corporation. What will you find on Gorgon?

“We wanted to dig into pulp noir to explore the seedier side of Halcyon’s corporations,” said Carrie Patel, Game Director at Obsidian Entertainment. “With Peril on Gorgon, players (and their favorite crew members!) can explore an exciting new location filled with intrigue and threats, and they can uncover dangerous secrets about Spacer’s Choice.”

Peril on Gorgon brings a host of additional content for players. It raises the level cap within the game to allow for more flexibility in skill customization and there are more perks and flaws which can provide rare bonuses or unique obstacles. The expansion also introduces three new science weapons and a variety of new armor sets. Peril on Gorgon expands on the award-winning formula of The Outer Worlds while giving players new reasons to revisit and further explore the Halcyon colony.

“The Outer Worlds is a deeply satisfying RPG, full of the player choice and a rich narrative audiences have come to expect from Obsidian, and Peril on Gorgon is a true to form expansion,” said Allen Murray, Vice President of Production at Private Division. “This expansion welcomes players to return to the Halcyon colony for even more of the dark humor, compelling story, and exciting adventures that they loved from the base game.”

Check out The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon official trailer on YouTube now.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is available now for $14.99 digitally for the PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store*. Peril on Gorgon is also available in a bundle for $24.99 which will include the second expansion Murder on Eridanos. Players on Xbox Game Pass will receive a 10% discount to purchase Peril on Gorgon. The expansion requires the base game in order to play. The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is rated M for mature by the ESRB. More information can be found by subscribing on YouTube, following on Twitter, by becoming a fan on Facebook, and visiting www.TheOuterWorlds.com.

*A copy of The Outer Worlds on the same platform is required to play DLC and Expansion Pass content. The Outer Worlds is available digitally on Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Obsidian

Obsidian Entertainment has specialized for over 17 years in creating the world’s most engrossing choice driven RPGs including Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Alpha Protocol, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and the Pillars of Eternity franchise. Their latest release, the single-player sci-fi epic The Outer Worlds, has received widespread critical acclaim. Followed most recently by the release of the cooperative multiplayer survival-adventure game, Grounded, which has found a strong start with players in its Game Preview stage. Obsidian is committed to making incredible worlds for players to play in their own way.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, and Disintegration from V1 Interactive. Private Division will publish new titles from Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7, with additional unannounced projects in development. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers; the impact of reductions in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of potential inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Jeremy Gumber (Press)



Communications Manager



Communications



Private Division

(646) 536-3006



press@privatedivision.com

Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)



Vice President



Corporate Communications & Public Affairs



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



Alan.Lewis@take2games.com