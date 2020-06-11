Traction Guest Announces Visitor and Employee Management System on Salesforce AppExchange, Extending the Power of Work.com

Customers can now benefit from a globally scalable enterprise solution to deliver security to protect guests, facilities and data

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traction Guest today announced its Visitor and Employee Management System as part of the Work.com collection page on Salesforce AppExchange—the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. Traction Guest’s system is designed to make on-site experiences safe, secure and efficient, enabling businesses to return employees and visitors to the workplace. Designed for the complexity and scale of enterprise facilities, Traction Guest goes “beyond the lobby” to create a customized visit experience while solving data, security and compliance challenges. To help protect health and safety during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, the system’s ZeroTouch™ sign-in and dynamic registration portal provide secure, fully contactless screening and access.

Traction Guest’s Visitor and Employee Management System is currently available through the Work.com collection page on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MBczkEAD.

The Work.com collection page is an expansion of the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses. Each listing included in the Work.com collection page extends the power of Salesforce’s Work.com solutions and resources that are designed to help organizations reopen safely and respond efficiently to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Traction Guest’s Visitor and Employee Management System

Traction Guest enables enterprises to extend business continuity by supporting the safe return of employees and visitors to the workplace.

The Traction Guest system helps mitigate current and future risks by:

enforcing access, safety standards and entry policies

managing site capacity and analyzing violations in the Work.com Command Center

managing phased re-entry to on-site operations

eliminating potential line-ups or crowds, and

creating a contactless and secure QR code sign-in.

Comments on the News

“ Getting back to work is about more than just our physical presence in the office. Humans crave social interaction. Companies are eager to reopen, and the support for them to do so from the Work.com ecosystem is outstanding. We’re excited to help pave the way for a safe and productive return with our technology, combined with the power of Salesforce,” said Keith Metcalfe, CEO of Traction Guest. “ The COVID-19 pandemic has made comprehensive management of people’s health, safety and their on-premises experience a priority for all organizations.”

“ We are happy to see Traction Guest innovating to support customers as they bring employees back into the workplace and take on the monumental task of returning to optimal business productivity while striving to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “ It’s inspiring to see our partners innovating rapidly to help customers through this challenging time.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Learn more about Traction Guest’s Salesforce integration here

About Traction Guest

Traction Guest, the leader in enterprise visitor management, empowers businesses across five continents and dozens of industries to make on-site experiences for employees and visitors safe, secure and effortless. Today, top global brands rely on the highly customizable platform to deliver unparalleled security and an intuitive visit experience across multiple entry points. For further information, visit www.tractionguest.com.

