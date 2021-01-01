U.S. General Services Administration Awards Text Analysis Contract to Medallia and DLT Solutions

USA.gov chooses Medallia technology to collect data, identify trends and address the day-to-day and emergency needs of the public.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the government leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) has awarded Medallia and DLT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, a contract for a text analytics and natural language processing (NLP) solution.

“USA.gov plays a significant role in federal emergency communications, such as hurricanes and wildfires, and for the past 12 months, COVID-19,” said Nick Thomas, executive vice president, global public sector, Medallia. “Deploying Medallia’s text analytics and natural language processing technology will allow USA.gov to respond to the public’s most pressing needs, both in times of crisis and otherwise.”

Medallia technologies will enable USA.gov to gather, organize, analyze and act upon critical unstructured data sources, including social media comments and website search queries to put timely and relevant federal communications front and center daily and during emergencies.

“Unstructured human and machine-generated data are growing at exponential rates which is making it tough for public sector organizations to make sense of data that is difficult to analyze and not easily searchable,” said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. “Medallia’s text analytics and NLP solution allows public sector organizations to collect and analyze social media, mobile, text files, chat transcripts and other forms of unstructured data to provide actionable insights to drive better decision-making.”

