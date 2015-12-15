Uncle Julio’s Mexican From Scratch Restaurants Tap Medallia to Enhance Curbside Pickup Experience and Safeguard Customers

Leverages Medallia Experience Cloud and Medallia Zingle to deliver stellar off-premise guest experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Uncle Julio’s Mexican From Scratch restaurants are using Medallia Experience Cloud and Medallia Zingle to seamlessly communicate with restaurant guests about their take-out, delivery and curbside orders and to understand their experience in real-time.

“As alternative dining options become more popular with our customer base, it is incredibly important that we deliver the same remarkable experiences off premise as we have on premise,” said Dan Wheeler, chief marketing officer of Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group. “Medallia Zingle makes it easy for our customers to use our curbside offering and communicate in a contact-free environment, and allows us to resolve any issues that may arise as swiftly as possible.”

Uncle Julio’s, with locations across 11 states, is leveraging Medallia Zingle’s intelligent text messaging solution and Medallia Experience Cloud to streamline contactless communication with its customers and stay connected to scale the entire service experience.

“We are living and dining in a very different environment today. As restaurants are seeking new ways to thrive, great experiences will be the ultimate catalyst for revenue growth. Every guest interaction will be an opportunity to drive referrals, online reviews and loyalty, something today’s restaurants can’t afford to lose. Customer experience technology is a high priority for owners, and Uncle Julio’s is taking the right approach by focusing on customer engagement as an essential part of their business,” said Ford Blakely, founder, senior vice president and general manager of Medallia Zingle.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

About Medallia Zingle, Inc.

Zingle empowers businesses to engage, support, and respond to customers in more meaningful and impactful ways. The Zingle platform combines artificial intelligence and machine learning with workflow automation and mobile messaging, allowing brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences in real time. Leading brands across different verticals, including hospitality, food & beverage, retail, and more, use Zingle to increase efficiency, improve operations and delight their customers. For more information, visit zingle.com.

About Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurants

Uncle Julio’s serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com, or connect with Uncle Julio’s on Facebook @UncleJulios and Instagram @UncleJuliosMexican.

