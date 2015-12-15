United States Smart Home Market Report 2021-2026 with Company Analysis of Honeywell International, Acuity Brands, Brinks Home Security, Sleep Number, & Spectrum Brands – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Smart Home Market by Application, Products, Active Household Numbers, Penetration Rate, Company Analysis, Forecast” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

United States Smart Home Market is expected to reach US$ 70,126.7 Million by 2026, US$ 23,668 Million in 2020

The smart home system needs a smartphone application or web portal to interact with an automated system as a user interface. Smart homes appliances and devices can be perpetually controlled, far away from any internet-connected place using a mobile or other networked device. With the smart home’s arrival, the desire for convenience has created a revolutionary new market in the United States.

According to the 2019 Media Post, 69% of United States houses own at least one smart home product. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) study, 83 million households and approximately 22 million homes own more than one smart home product. Americans prefer smart gadgets over traditional methods most because of their Control and Connectivity application. United States Home Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market is predicted to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 19.83% from 2020 to 2026.

There are various types of Smart home products present in the United States to satisfy different costumers’ requirements. The constant increase in physical crime and cyber-attack on smart home appliances led to Security Household Penetration growth.

Americans are inclined towards Interactive Security System, Smart door lock, smart doorbells, smart locks, smart cameras, smart thermostats, smart lights, and Door/window sensor to make their family and home more secure when they are not around or gone for a long trip. Sound and entertainment play a significant role in smart home owing to their features and usability. The smart speaker uses voice command to control intelligent devices to make daily American life easy.

The United States Smart Homes market is highly fierce and embodies several major players. In terms of market share, a handful of the major players forthwith control the smart home market in the United States. The companies covered in this report are Honeywell International Inc., Acuity brands, Brink home Security, Sleep Number Corporation and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. United States Smart Home Standardization Policy

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.2 Challenges

6. United States Smart Home Market

7. Share Analysis – United States Smart Home Market

7.1 Market Share

7.1.1 By Application

7.1.2 By Products

7.2 Volume Share

7.2.1 By Application

8. Application – Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration

8.1 Energy Management

8.1.1 Energy Management Market

8.1.2 Number of Active Households

8.1.3 Application Household Penetration

8.2 Comfort and Lighting

8.2.1 Comfort and Lighting Market

8.2.2 Number of Active Households

8.2.3 Application Household Penetration

8.3 Home Entertainment

8.3.1 Home Entertainment Market

8.3.2 Number of Active Households

8.3.3 Application Household Penetration

8.4 Control and Connectivity

8.4.1 Control and Connectivity Market

8.4.2 Number of Active Households

8.4.3 Application Household Penetration

8.5 Security

8.5.1 Security Market

8.5.2 Number of Active Households

8.5.3 Application Household Penetration

8.6 Smart Appliances

8.6.1 Smart Appliances Market

8.6.2 Number of Active Households

8.6.3 Application Household Penetration

9. Products

9.1 Smart Speaker

9.2 Interactive Security System

9.3 Smart Thermostat

9.4 Monitoring Camera

9.5 Video Doorbell

9.6 Smart Light Bulb

9.7 Motion Sensor

9.8 Smart Light Switch

9.9 Door / Window Sensor

9.10 Smart Door Lock

9.11 Smart plug

9.12 Smart Smoke Detector

9.13 Garage Door Opener

9.14 Smart Electrical Socket

9.15 Others

10. Merger & Acquisitions

11. Company Analysis

11.1 Honeywell International Inc.

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Development

11.1.3 Revenue

11.2 Acuity brands

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Recent Development

11.2.3 Revenue

11.3 Brinks Home Security

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Recent Development

11.3.3 Revenue

11.4 Sleep number Corporation

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Recent Development

11.4.3 Revenue

11.5 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Recent Development

11.5.3 Revenue

