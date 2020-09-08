Unity Appoints Two New Board Members

Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell and Mr. Luis Visoso further strengthen Unity’s board of directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell and Mr. Luis Visoso.

“It’s an honor to welcome Dr. Campbell and Mr. Visoso to our Board of Directors — two accomplished leaders who will have strong, impactful voices on the decisions we make,” said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer, Unity.

In addition to joining the Board, Dr. Campbell will also serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Dr. Campbell is currently the President of Spelman College, a college known as the global leader in educating women of African descent. Before Spelman, she led New York University’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she, amongst many things, was part of a team that piloted what became the NYU Game Center. Her career started in New York City where she transformed the Studio Museum from a rented loft into the country’s first accredited Black Fine Arts Museum, making it a linchpin in the rebirth of Harlem.

“At Unity, we believe the world is a better place with more creators in it. I can think of no one that better embodies this notion than Dr. Campbell – someone who has spent a lifetime supporting and training new creators. I look forward to the counsel, guidance, and expertise she will provide,” said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer, Unity.

“Unity’s company philosophy resonates with me, because rising creators up and helping them succeed has been a large focus of my entire career, and my life,” said Dr. Campbell. “I’m looking forward to being connected with a company that is not just about the support and development of games, but one that thinks deeply about how its technology might creatively impact other sectors.”

Luis Visoso will join the Board and serve on its Audit Committee. Mr. Visoso is the Chief Financial Officer of Palo Alto Networks. Before that, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Before AWS, Visoso was the Chief Financial Officer of Amazon Worldwide Consumer Business. Visoso’s career also included two decades in the United States, Europe, and Latin America, where he worked in leadership roles for Procter and Gamble. Mr. Visoso received his engineering and international business degree at Tecnologico de Monterrey.

“Mr. Visoso is no stranger to leadership in some of the world’s most impressive businesses. He brings with him a great deal of relevant business finance experience and a great global perspective. His technology background and truly global business experience will be invaluable to Unity as we continue to grow across the globe. I know he’ll be a strong contributor to our Board on many fronts,” said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer, Unity.

“I was instantly attracted to Unity because of the quality of the leadership team and the product,” said Mr. Visoso. “I have been exposed to games all my life. I find it truly special to have the opportunity to create significant value not only in games but by enabling creators in all industries with the tools that will become increasingly important in years to come.”

Dr. Campbell and Mr. Visoso join Roelof Botha (Managing Member, Sequoia Capital), Robynne Sisco (President and Chief Financial Officer, Workday), Alyssa Henry (Seller Lead, Square), Barry Schuler (Managing Director and Partner, DFJ Growth), Egon Durban (Co-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Silver Lake), David Helgason (co-founder, Unity) and John Riccitiello (Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Unity), on Unity’s Board of Directors.

To learn more about Unity and its leadership team, please visit https://unity.com/our-company.

About Unity

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company’s 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than three billion times per month in 2019 on more than 1.5 billion unique devices. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

