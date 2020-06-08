Unity Technologies Launches Unity MARS: A First-of-its-Kind Authoring Studio for Creating Intelligent Augmented Reality Experiences

Unity MARS helps fulfill the promise of Augmented Reality (AR), allowing creators across industries to build digital content that truly integrates with and responds to the real world

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Technologies (https://unity.com/), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the arrival of Unity MARS: a first-of-its-kind mixed and augmented reality (AR) authoring studio that gives creators across industries the power to build intelligent AR content seamlessly. Experiences created with Unity MARS are fully responsive to surrounding physical space, work in any location, and with any kind of data, while giving creators the ability to deliver AR experiences that live up to the end user’s expectations: digital content that seems to live in and react to the real world.

“We’ve identified three of the biggest challenges AR creators face, and we solved them with Unity MARS,” said Timoni West, Director of Product, XR Tools, Unity Technologies. “Creators can author complex, data-oriented apps visually, test their experiences without leaving the MARS authoring environment, and deliver apps that are contextually aware, flexible, and truly interact with the real world.”

Unity MARS also brings sensors and environment data into the creative workflow and enables creators to deliver apps with runtime logic to adapt responsively to real-world conditions.

To help creators quickly begin building without starting from scratch, Unity MARS also includes Starter Templates. These pre-designed building blocks cover popular AR use cases, including a training tutorial application that works with all of our indoor and outdoor environment templates, with more available soon. Creators interested in diving in and creating the next generation of AR experiences can enjoy a free 45-day trial. Whether you’re designing a car, reviewing a building design, or adding AR as a feature to your mobile game, Unity MARS has the tools and workflows to achieve your vision.

Unity has powered many AR and virtual reality (VR) experiences on the market today including applications for The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, Nissan, LEGO, and Wayfair. For more information, visit the Unity MARS product page.

