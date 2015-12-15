Universal Electronics Inc. Expands Reach of QuickSet Technology to More Smart TVs Through LG webOS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #connectedhome—QuickSet®, one of the flagship technologies offered by Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, will be available for more TV brands adopting LG’s webOS TV platform ecosystem.

As the global connected devices market continues to experience phenomenal growth, advanced TV platforms like webOS have seen a rapid increase in penetration due to the integration of streaming services, improved navigation, new search and control capabilities by voice, and integration of smart home services. As LG is expanding its footprint through TV manufacturing partners, it is including UEI’s QuickSet as the standard for device discovery and control.

“UEI’s QuickSet Cloud provides a scalable platform for simplifying onboarding and control across entertainment and smart home devices,” said Lee Sang-woo, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment. “As a long-term partner of LG, UEI’s QuickSet has been an integral component of LG’s home entertainment ecosystem simplifying discovery, setup and control for millions of entertainment and smart home devices, and offering interoperability with more than 1 million unique devices from more than 12,000 brands.”

“We have a strong relationship with LG and have collaborated with them to develop several generations of their industry-leading smart TV interface,” said Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO of UEI. “It is exciting to be part of this offering and share our technology to help improve the user experience for even more consumers worldwide.”

UEI has been at the forefront of developing entertainment and smart home control technologies for over three decades. UEI was the first to introduce voice control and advanced features such as automated setup and universal control of connected devices through its QuickSet platform.

