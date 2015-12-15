Universal Electronics Inc. Introduces UEI Comfort Family of Connected Thermostats

Cloud native thermostats offer interoperability, modern design and an optimal user experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #connectedhome—Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, is introducing the UEI Comfort family of connected thermostats designed to simplify installation, daily use and ongoing support of climate control in residential, commercial and hospitality applications. UEI has more than 20 years of experience providing end-to-end advanced control solutions to the world’s leading HVAC brands.





The first product in the UEI Comfort family will be available to OEMs in the second half of 2021 with a version designed for the hospitality industry to follow later in the year. These thermostats offer advanced capabilities in a compact design with a vibrant large color display that hosts an extremely intuitive graphical interface combined with supportive physical controls for quick access to common features.

The UEI Comfort line is a first-of-a-kind, ambient-aware connected thermostat. It has a wide range of built-in sensing capabilities to make the device truly intelligent and aware of the environment including temperature, humidity and CO2, as well as a brand new generation of occupancy sensing technology to optimize comfort and reduce energy costs.

The UEI Comfort line is built with QuickSet Widget, UEI’s turnkey connectivity solution, making it a cloud native design including UEI’s latest device management and lifecycle support offerings through QuickSet® Cloud, which simplifies setup and control, and allows interoperability with a variety of smart home devices and ecosystems. The UEI Comfort line includes all the necessary connectivity technologies to address the evolving smart home, including seamless connection to the cloud over Wi-Fi and local devices over Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee and Infrared.

The UEI Comfort line’s sensing capabilities and interoperability with other connected devices and ecosystems delivers on a simplified smart home promise. Users can control the temperature through Alexa, Google or SmartThings enabled devices, and the UEI Comfort line can provide temperature and sensing data to other connected devices such as home automation systems and smart lights.

The UEI Comfort line comes with the new UEI Virtual Agent built in to address ongoing support needs for connected products. UEI Virtual Agent provides a complete support framework for connected devices, including guided setup and onboarding, feature discovery and troubleshooting.

“The Comfort family of connected thermostats is helpful by design in every detail. These products are designed to save energy without compromising comfort,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, Senior Vice President of Products and Technology at UEI. “With the full lifecycle of connected products in mind, ongoing support is built in from the start including the UEI Virtual Agent to help you get the most out of the product, and interoperability with other home devices powered by QuickSet Cloud. The UEI Comfort line is another example of UEI’s leadership in providing user-centric solutions to smart home challenges.”

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of UEI Comfort thermostat products and associated service offerings, and other technologies identified in this release; the continued penetration and growth of smart home products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts

Press Contact

Shoshana Leon



Corporate Communications



Universal Electronics Inc.



sleon@uei.com

+1 480-521-3354